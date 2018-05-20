Poll: Do you have health insurance?

IN MAY 2015, the government introduced the Lifetime Community Rating (LCR) legislation to incentivise younger people to get health insurance, which is essential for the viability of our community-rated system.

This means that everyone should pay the same for their health cover irrespective of age, gender or medical history. As a result of the LCR, anyone who doesn’t get health insurance before they turn 35 will be liable for ‘age loadings’ equivalent to an additional 2% for each year over the threshold.

It’s estimated that approximately 100,000 people took out health insurance in recent years to beat these loadings, as a health analyst outlines here.

