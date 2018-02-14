Man dies following 'serious accident' at Heathrow airport

Updated at 12.10pm

A MAN HAS DIED following a crash on the airfield at London’s Heathrow Airport this morning.

Two members of airport staff who were operating vehicles were involved in the collision which took place shortly after 6am.

One of the men, who was in his 40s, was hospitalised with serious injuries where he later died.

Another man was treated at the scene for a suspected broken shoulder.

“We can confirm that following a serious accident involving two vehicles on our airfield, an airport colleague has passed away,” a spokesperson for the airport said in a statement.

Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends affected by this accident. We will be fully cooperating with the Police in the investigation which will follow.

The spokesperson added that they are working to minimise delays for passengers.

The Met Police said the Health and Safety Executive have been notified and there have been no arrests. A post-mortem will take place in due course.