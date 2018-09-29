This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People warned about dangers of power lines when cutting trees

Contact with overhead electricity wires is extremely dangerous and can be fatal.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,824 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4259200
File photo of electricity wires
Image: Shutterstock/peerasin Thamsawat
File photo of electricity wires
File photo of electricity wires
Image: Shutterstock/peerasin Thamsawat

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN warned about the dangers of power lines when cutting hedges or trees.

ESB Networks has issued a public safety message warning people that coming into contact with overhead electricity wires is extremely dangerous and can be fatal.

ESB Networks Safety Manager Arthur Byrne said some of the most common dangers include “hedge cutters cutting into electricity stays and bringing down poles and wires”.

“There is also the risk of trees or hedges coming down on overhead wires while being cut or the hedge cutter damaging electricity poles,” Byrne said.

ESB Networks said members of the public should contact them on 1850 372 999 if they see any possible risks in relation to tree felling or hedge cutting. This includes scorched tree branches or branches overhanging or growing above a power line.

People should never, under any circumstances, touch an electricity wire or anything the wire may be in contact with, including the inside or outside of a tractor/lorry/trailer etc.

ESB Networks has provided the following safety tips for hedge/tree cutting:

  • Look out for any part of the machine that might be damaged and could become unattached while in operation
  • The circular saw is by far the most dangerous attachment; keep onlookers away from its operation
  • Place guards around the tractor cab to protect from flying debris from the hedge
  • Keep windows clean to maximise visibility
  • Use appropriate signage and warning lamps when working on a road
  • Take a minute to look at the ground conditions and the field slope before starting work
  • Have the ESB emergency number in the tractor
  • Look out for overhead wires in dense foliage and high ditches
  • Match the hedge cutter size and tractor size
  • If unsure about a risk, stop what you’re doing 

More information can be read here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Over 11,000 jobseekers forced to do exact same programme twice
    48,204  106
    2
    		Bags of unwashed spinach and mixed leaves recalled over presence of bug-causing bacteria
    42,530  26
    3
    		Seven arrested as police foil 'major terrorist attack' planned for public event in the Netherlands
    35,745  61
    Fora
    1
    		Sennheiser has been told to offer better redundancy payouts to staff being axed in Offaly
    592  0
    2
    		'I posed as a courier to doorstep Pat Kenny. Six weeks later, my game was on the Toy Show'
    358  0
    3
    		Ikea's Irish bosses have been accused of fostering 'a repressive, anti-union environment'
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    27,538  34
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,302  5
    3
    		Solan drops out of race to be next Mayo manager, paving the way for Horan's return
    20,077  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		That viral video you saw of a woman throwing bleach on men manspreading? Yeah, it's staged
    8,763  0
    2
    		Modern Family's Sarah Hyland has disclosed details of her sexual assault
    7,003  0
    3
    		A modern family, conjoined twins and "incredible staff" - viewers watched The Rotunda in awe last night
    3,745  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PROPERTY
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Average asking price for 3-bed semi-d is €268,000 nationally or €375,000 in Dublin
    Over 4,000 mortgages approved last month, with lots of people switching
    HIGH COURT
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    GARDAí
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    Appeal for information on 13-year-old missing from Cork
    Gardaí launch new phone line for people to report bribery or corruption
    Appeal for missing Dublin teenager who was last seen on Monday
    DUBLIN
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC
    Dub kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely's reign continues as they make it four in-a-row
    Irish Malyali community 'in shock' over death of student (20s) following balcony fall in Cyprus

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie