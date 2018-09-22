This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal

A conservation group has been granted leave to legally challenge planning approval for the development.

By Ray Managh Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,380 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4247877
The hen harrier has suffered a 50% decline in numbers in Ireland over the last 40 years.
Image: Shutterstock/Jon Wakelin
The hen harrier has suffered a 50% decline in numbers in Ireland over the last 40 years.
The hen harrier has suffered a 50% decline in numbers in Ireland over the last 40 years.
Image: Shutterstock/Jon Wakelin

THE PROTECTION OF one of Ireland’s rarest birds of prey could potentially stop the multi-million-euro development of a wind farm in Moonbeg, Co Donegal.

The Irish Raptor Study Group, a voluntary organisation committed to the monitoring for conversation purposes of birds of prey, particularly the hen harrier and buzzard throughout Ireland, has been granted leave to legally challenge An Board Pleanala’s approval of the development.

Mr Justice David Barniville said in the High Court Wednesday that on 25 October  he would consider setting a date for a judicial review and directed that all parties have relevant documentation lodged in court by 19 October.

Barrister David Browne, who appeared with Fred Logue of FP Logue Solicitors for the Study Group, told the court his client was seeking an order quashing the planning board’s decision of 25 June last granting the developer Planree Limited planning permission.

Special protection

Although the main thrust of the proceedings is against An Bord Pleanala the developer and Donegal County Council have been joined as notice parties.

Ryan Wilson-Parr, of Gleann Alainn, Drogheda, Co Louth, who is chairman of the bird protection group, claims the planning permission is contrary to the European Birds Directive and to the Planning and Development Act.

He told the court that in December 2017 the Cork-based company Planree Limited had applied for planning permission for 19 turbines at Meenbog, Croaghonagh and Cashelavean in south Donegal, an area identified by the National Parks and Wildlife Service as important for the hen harrier and deserving of special protection.

The Study Group had strongly objected to the proposed development and claimed the southern area of the county supported up to 11 territorial pairs of breeding Hen Harrier, equivalent to seven per cent of the national population.

An Bord Pleanala’s approval of the development had been granted with 20 conditions attached, including the appointment of an on-site Ecological Clerk of Works and the putting in place of a specific monitoring programme for the species throughout construction.

The Irish Raptor Study Group say the hen harrier, once widespread throughout the country, is now Ireland’s rarest declining breeding bird species due to habitat loss and has suffered a 50% decline in numbers over the last 40 years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    67,374  112
    2
    		Woman who shared clip of dying boyfriend on social media jailed for 14 years
    40,351  0
    3
    		Ferry worker who lost 'sense of pride' after 40 years in industry awarded €80k in discrimination case
    39,200  0
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    100  0
    2
    		Future Finance's new chief wants to take the Dublin company beyond student loans
    101  0
    3
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    87  0
    The42
    1
    		Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air
    29,251  33
    2
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    28,726  112
    3
    		Caulfield receives his marching orders as Dundalk put one hand on the title
    27,265  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    8,000  7
    2
    		Millie Bobby Brown defended her friendship with Drake amid online criticism
    6,298  2
    3
    		A handy (and definitive) list of the ways I relate to Larry David on an emotional level
    3,039  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    'Very significant' sum of cash seized by gardaÃ­ after searches in Wexford and Dublin
    'Very significant' sum of cash seized by gardaí after searches in Wexford and Dublin
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie