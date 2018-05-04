Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

Members of the Emerald Garrison, a Star Wars costuming club in Ireland, arrive into Portmagee, Co. Kerry, for Ireland's inaugural May the Fourth Festival to celebrate Star Wars. Source: Brian Lawless

INTERNATIONAL

#HAWAII: A mandatory evacuation order remained in effect in part of Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted, spitting red-hot lava out of ground fissures.

#HEATHROW: British officials have seized an illegal shipment of 50 live crocodiles at Heathrow Airport.

#FRUIT PICKING: An Australian company has been fined an extra €62,000 over a workplace incident that left a young Irish backpacker with serious injuries after her hair became caught in a conveyor belt at a fruit-packing facility.

PARTING SHOT

Ed Sheeran is playing in Cork this weekend and people are losing the run of themselves.