Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRISH
- Vicky Phelan, the terminally ill Limerick woman who brought the cervical cancer scandal into the public eye, has said that the HSE has agreed to cover the cost of the drug is she taking.
- Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he doesn’t believe more people losing their jobs over the CervicalCheck scandal will achieve anything in the current situation.
- A person has been arrested after a garda was stabbed during an incident in Galway this afternoon.
- Twelve of 15 mobile phones belonging to senior garda officers are missing and cannot be provided to the Disclosures Tribunal.
- Galway East TD Sean Canney announced that he’s leaving the Independent Alliance after reports that he and Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran had a fight about a ministerial role.
- The funeral of mother-of-three Natalia Karaczyn has taken place in Sligo Cathedral this morning.
- The average price of rent in Dublin has hit a record €1,875 per month.
- TheJournal.ie has carried out a Factcheck on whether abortion increases the risk of a woman developing breast cancer.
- Two people have been stabbed in an incident in Dublin city this afternoon.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Longford on Wednesday.
- The national broadcaster’s director general has warned that RTÉ is facing “urgent and substantial” money problems.
INTERNATIONAL
#HAWAII: A mandatory evacuation order remained in effect in part of Hawaii after the Kilauea volcano erupted, spitting red-hot lava out of ground fissures.
#HEATHROW: British officials have seized an illegal shipment of 50 live crocodiles at Heathrow Airport.
#FRUIT PICKING: An Australian company has been fined an extra €62,000 over a workplace incident that left a young Irish backpacker with serious injuries after her hair became caught in a conveyor belt at a fruit-packing facility.
PARTING SHOT
Ed Sheeran is playing in Cork this weekend and people are losing the run of themselves.
