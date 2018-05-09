Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sightsavers launch Bright for Sight campaign asking people to wear something yellow and make a donation to Sightsavers on 22 June Source: Sasko Lazarov via Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

#US: There has been a scathing response in Tehran and among the international community to the decision by Donald Trump to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.

#LEOPARD: Ugandan authorities are hunting for a leopard that snatched and ate a three-year-old child in a national park.

#UK: Manchester United have issued a positive update on the health of legendary former manager Alex Ferguson.

PARTING SHOT

The Foo Fighters decided to bring an 8-year-old boy on stage so that he could showcase his serious musical talent for the crowd of 20,000.

The young drummer, known as Little Fonzie, took over for the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins and proceeded to do a drum solo that was almost 3.5 minutes long.

It was all going great until he refused to leave. [TheDailyEdge]