Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí from the National Economic Crime Bureau arrested three men today in connection with a number of fraud, theft and money laundering activities.
- Cars sold in Ireland will be included in a recall of 312,000 BMW vehicles.
- A number of groups campaigning for a No vote in the upcoming Eighth Amendment referendum have said that a decision from Google to ban all advertisements related to the vote is an attempt to “rig” the vote in favour of the Yes side.
- A garda sergeant who worked in the Garda Press Office has told the Charleton Tribunal he became concerned that the office was compromised and that sensitive information was being leaked to journalists.
- HSE boss Tony O’Brien has again told politicians that he will not be stepping down from his position.
- A man who beat his partner with a hammer and tried to suffocate her by stuffing underwear in her mouth has been sent to the Central Mental Hospital for treatment.
- New rules banning discrimination against children who are not baptised should come into force this year, according to the Education Minister.
- Dublin Bus raked in €5.7 million in unclaimed change in six years – these are the routes it makes its money on.
- Injured Liverpool fan Sean Cox remains in a ‘critical condition’, the Irishman’s family said today as they released a statement to thank people for their support.
INTERNATIONAL
#US: There has been a scathing response in Tehran and among the international community to the decision by Donald Trump to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal.
#LEOPARD: Ugandan authorities are hunting for a leopard that snatched and ate a three-year-old child in a national park.
#UK: Manchester United have issued a positive update on the health of legendary former manager Alex Ferguson.
PARTING SHOT
The Foo Fighters decided to bring an 8-year-old boy on stage so that he could showcase his serious musical talent for the crowd of 20,000.
The young drummer, known as Little Fonzie, took over for the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins and proceeded to do a drum solo that was almost 3.5 minutes long.
It was all going great until he refused to leave. [TheDailyEdge]Source: Justin Newton/YouTube
COMMENTS