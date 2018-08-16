This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 9:00 PM
12 minutes ago 429 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4185844

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DublinZoo_Flamingo_02 Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of 9 Chilean flamingo chicks. Source: Patrick Bolger via Dublin Zoo

INTERNATIONAL

Malaysia North Korea Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives at Shah Alam High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Source: Yam G-Jun via PA images

#PAPAL VISIT: The Chair of the Vatican’s Commission for the Protection of Children, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, has withdrawn from the World Meeting of Families in Dublin later this month, following allegations of abuse at St John’s Seminary in the Archdiocese of Boston, where he serves.

#KIM JONG-NAM: The murder trial of two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea’s leader can proceed, a Malaysian court has ruled after the judge said there was sufficient evidence. 

#FREE PRESS: The US news media has launched a campaign aimed at countering the President Trump’s narrative and highlighting the importance of a free press.

#CONNECTICUT: 46 people have overdosed at a park in Connecticut in the US from a suspected bad batch of “K2″ synthetic marijuana, requiring paramedics to be stationed there to provide treatment, authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

The news that Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit earlier today has prompted tributes to pour in from around the world.

So, this evening we’ll leave the last word to Aretha.

Source: REBEL SONGBIRD/YouTube

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    47,901  0
    2
    		Now you can explore the Titanic shipwreck from your living room
    13,139  11
    3
    		High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    11,709  0
    Fora
    1
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    150  0
    2
    		GSK is closing its Sligo manufacturing site - cutting 165 jobs
    85  0
    3
    		After initially hitting a roadblock, one of Ireland's largest startup hubs is expanding
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		England out-half Cipriani fined after pleading guilty to common assault
    6,525  11
    2
    		Germany U21 international completes €37 million move to PSG
    5,905  1
    3
    		'I just want to keep showing the manager that I'm the right man to play'
    3,542  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    10,549  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande often has to remind Pete Davidson that they're getting married
    1,710  1
    3
    		People are describing the stupidest way they've injured themselves in one perfect thread
    1,568  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie