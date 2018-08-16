Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- No criminal charges will be brought in relation to the death of a 24-year-old man shot dead in a case of mistaken identity.
- Members of the Defence Forces who carry out extra duties during the upcoming papal visit will receive just €44.78 for each 24-hour period they work.
- The High Court has ordered that persons occupying a house in Dublin’s north inner city must vacate the property by 8am tomorrow morning.
- Gardaí investigating the murder of Deirdre Jacobs have lined up a number of locations to dig in an attempt to find the woman’s remains.
- A solicitor representing a youth accused of murdering a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk has told a court he has serious concerns about his client’s fitness to plead.
- A total of 80 Leaving Cert results have been withheld due to suspicion of cheating.
- Gardaí are investigating allegations by a prisoner that he was repeatedly raped in a Midlands prison.
- The mother-of-seven who spent the night in a garda station with her children last week has said the council has offered her a three-bed apartment on a trial basis.
INTERNATIONAL
#PAPAL VISIT: The Chair of the Vatican’s Commission for the Protection of Children, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, has withdrawn from the World Meeting of Families in Dublin later this month, following allegations of abuse at St John’s Seminary in the Archdiocese of Boston, where he serves.
#KIM JONG-NAM: The murder trial of two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea’s leader can proceed, a Malaysian court has ruled after the judge said there was sufficient evidence.
#FREE PRESS: The US news media has launched a campaign aimed at countering the President Trump’s narrative and highlighting the importance of a free press.
#CONNECTICUT: 46 people have overdosed at a park in Connecticut in the US from a suspected bad batch of “K2″ synthetic marijuana, requiring paramedics to be stationed there to provide treatment, authorities said.
PARTING SHOT
The news that Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit earlier today has prompted tributes to pour in from around the world.
So, this evening we’ll leave the last word to Aretha.Source: REBEL SONGBIRD/YouTube
Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.
