Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Zoo is celebrating the arrival of 9 Chilean flamingo chicks. Source: Patrick Bolger via Dublin Zoo

INTERNATIONAL

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives at Shah Alam High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Source: Yam G-Jun via PA images

#PAPAL VISIT: The Chair of the Vatican’s Commission for the Protection of Children, Cardinal Sean O’Malley, has withdrawn from the World Meeting of Families in Dublin later this month, following allegations of abuse at St John’s Seminary in the Archdiocese of Boston, where he serves.

#KIM JONG-NAM: The murder trial of two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea’s leader can proceed, a Malaysian court has ruled after the judge said there was sufficient evidence.

#FREE PRESS: The US news media has launched a campaign aimed at countering the President Trump’s narrative and highlighting the importance of a free press.

#CONNECTICUT: 46 people have overdosed at a park in Connecticut in the US from a suspected bad batch of “K2″ synthetic marijuana, requiring paramedics to be stationed there to provide treatment, authorities said.

PARTING SHOT

The news that Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit earlier today has prompted tributes to pour in from around the world.

So, this evening we’ll leave the last word to Aretha.

Comments are closed as some of the above stories are before the courts.