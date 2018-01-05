Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The bishop of Waterford and Lismore has sent a letter to local primary schools and teachers warning them about a convicted paedophile ex-priest who is living in the Waterford city area.
- The controversial outgoing chairperson of the Housing Agency who said homeless families may be ‘gaming the system’ has been reappointed for another year.
- Some 2,408 people were on trolleys this week according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
- Apple has confirmed that all Mac and iOS devices are affected by the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws, that experts say could allow hackers to access sensitive data.
- A young homeless mother living with her son in the Gresham Hotel in Dublin has expressed concern about where she will go after the hotel said it will no longer be accepting homeless families there.
- A planning activist has put the brakes on plans for the 38,000 tonne rock barrier at the President Donald Trump owned Trump Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare.
- The family of a Belfast man who has been put in an induced coma in Australia after suffering a serious head injury during an altercation has appealed to the public to help fund his recovery
- A Shannon airport-based worker, who was sacked for refusing to drive a company vehicle that wasn’t taxed or insured, has been awarded €50,000 for his unfair dismissal.
- There were significant delays to some rail services this evening due to a number of incidents during the day.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: Jon Venables, one of the killers who murdered toddler James Bulger, has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children.
#TELL-ALL: Michael Wolff’s explosive new book on US President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration is due to be on Irish bookshop shelves next week, despite it being available in the US and UK today.
#EGYPT: A South African tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt’s ancient city of Luxor today, a health ministry official said.
PARTING SHOT
Would you like to dance with Mary Morrissey?
Ahead of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, RTÉ has produced a game that allows you to dance with the sports presenter.
Go on … you know you want to.
