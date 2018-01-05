Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leading Ladies of Trad & Folk mark the launch of TradFest 2018 Source: Leon Farrell via Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Susan Mallin looks over a copy of the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff in Chicago Source: Charles Rex Arbogast via PA Images

#UK: Jon Venables, one of the killers who murdered toddler James Bulger, has been charged with offences relating to indecent images of children.

#TELL-ALL: Michael Wolff’s explosive new book on US President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration is due to be on Irish bookshop shelves next week, despite it being available in the US and UK today.

#EGYPT: A South African tourist was killed and 12 other people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt’s ancient city of Luxor today, a health ministry official said.

PARTING SHOT

Would you like to dance with Mary Morrissey?

Ahead of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars, RTÉ has produced a game that allows you to dance with the sports presenter.

Go on … you know you want to.