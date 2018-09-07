Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, pictured at a press conference in Dublin Castle. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Aalayah Eastmond, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at the hearing for Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

#NYT: Donald Trump reportedly ordered an investigation into finding out who wrote an explosive opinion piece on the ‘resistance’ inside the White House against him.

#SALISBURY: Two Russians accused of trying to kill former spy Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent posed as businessmen to obtain visas to visit Britain, according to reports.

#UNIONS: Ryanair said it no longer plans to transfer jobs and planes from Dublin to Poland after a deal with pilots – but faced fresh threats of a Europe-wide strike.

#BOREXIT: Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson will divorce his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler.

PARTING SHOT

Tech billionaire Elon Musk hasn’t had a great day.

Source: YouTube/PowerfulJRE

Musk is known as an eccentric tycoon, investor and engineer – he’s a co-founder of PayPal and is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink.

But this week, two of Telsa’s top executives – its chief accounting officer Dave Morton, and HR chief Gaby Toledano – announced they were leaving the company.

After Musk appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast “sipping whiskey, smoking weed and suggesting ‘love is the answer’ to humanity’s woes”, shares in Tesla fell by 9%.

If you have a spare two hours and thirty seven minutes, you can watch that interview here.