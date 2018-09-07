This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 7 Sep 2018, 9:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,214 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4225357

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

45 NO FEE Concern Conference Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, pictured at a press conference in Dublin Castle. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

Senate Supreme Court Aalayah Eastmond, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at the hearing for Trump's Supreme Court nominee. Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

#NYT: Donald Trump reportedly ordered an investigation into finding out who wrote an explosive opinion piece on the ‘resistance’ inside the White House against him.

#SALISBURY: Two Russians accused of trying to kill former spy Sergei Skripal with a nerve agent posed as businessmen to obtain visas to visit Britain, according to reports.

#UNIONS: Ryanair said it no longer plans to transfer jobs and planes from Dublin to Poland after a deal with pilots – but faced fresh threats of a Europe-wide strike.

#BOREXIT: Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson will divorce his wife of 25 years, Marina Wheeler.

PARTING SHOT

Tech billionaire Elon Musk hasn’t had a great day.

Elon Musk Source: YouTube/PowerfulJRE

Musk is known as an eccentric tycoon, investor and engineer – he’s a co-founder of PayPal and is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink.

But this week, two of Telsa’s top executives – its chief accounting officer Dave Morton, and HR chief Gaby Toledano – announced they were leaving the company.

After Musk appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast “sipping whiskey, smoking weed and suggesting ‘love is the answer’ to humanity’s woes”, shares in Tesla fell by 9%.

If you have a spare two hours and thirty seven minutes, you can watch that interview here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Northern Irish Secretary admits she didn't understand 'nationalists don't vote for unionist parties'
    50,864  82
    2
    		Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler to divorce after 25 years of marriage
    41,744  71
    3
    		Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    34,702  20
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    896  0
    2
    		Once worth $800m, Tintri is winding up its Cork business after flirting with bankruptcy
    399  0
    3
    		Galway medical device maker Novate Medical has been sold for up to $150m
    177  0
    The42
    1
    		Player ratings: How we scored Ireland in their dismal defeat against Wales
    51,105  82
    2
    		Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    36,581  94
    3
    		Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner suffers torn cruciate in club game
    23,672  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Coleen Nolan quits Loose Women and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row
    10,937  0
    2
    		Only A True Shrek 2 Expert Can Score 100% On This Quiz
    5,565  0
    3
    		Kanye's collaborated with Pornhub on a jumper line for their inaugural awards... It's The Dredge
    3,330  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man in critical condition after being hit by car while crossing road
    Man arrested over fatal shooting at Bray Boxing Club
    Searches carried out in five counties in crackdown on multimillion euro fraud network
    DUBLIN
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    Boy seriously injured after 'pre-arranged' fight among teenagers
    'I was working at the hurling final, thinking 'God, I’m gonna be playing here in a few weeks!''
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    CORK
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    WIN: A seat for you and a friend on our 2018 Culture Night preview bus in Cork
    Top two! Cork and Kilkenny name sides for Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final
    Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie