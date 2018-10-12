Here’s What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has written to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won’t call an election.
- Seventy percent of voters want Michael D Higgins to be reelected president, according to a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power.
- Around 10,000 customers remain without power today as a result of Storm Callum.
- Minister for Health Simon Harris has said Micheál Martin’s behaviour towards the former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald was “disgraceful conduct” and that he wants him to apologise.
- Housing charity Threshold says it has received reports of landlord and agencies asking people fore viewing fees.
- A search has been launched for a missing Cork mother Susan Greene and her daughter Sinetta.
- The number of people on hospital waiting lists reached over half a million last month.
- A recruitment drive to fill 1,000 permanent roles at Ireland’s first Center Parcs holiday resort has kicked off.
INTERNATIONAL
- The world’s longest flight arrived in Newark, USA today after travelling 17 hours 25 minutes from Singapore.
- Pope Francis accepted the resignation of US cardinal Donald Wuerl who was criticised over his handling of sexual abuse claims.
- The body of an indigenous woman was recovered following a crocodile attack in a remote part of the country’s north.
- Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married a commoner today at a Windsor Castle wedding.
- Saudi Arabia today welcomed a joint probe into missing US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
PARTING SHOT
