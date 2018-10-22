Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

School children watch a demonstration showing the dangers of explosives to fingers and hands at the launch of Dublin Fire Brigade's Halloween safety campaign Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A man marches with his child as he takes part in a caravan of Central American migrants heading to the United States Source: DPA/PA Images

#UK Theresa May says that Brexit negotiations are “95%” complete but she cannot accept the EU’s solution to the Northern Ireland border question

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Fire Brigade launched its ‘Be Safe – Stay Safe’ campaign today, warning people not to put themselves in danger this Halloween.

As part of the launch, a group of schoolchildren got a look at how easily they could sustain very serious injuries by using fireworks or by getting close to a bonfire.

It’s hoped the campaign will get people to think about their actions and avoid serious injuries on 31 October.