Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A murder investigation, an occupation in Cork, and more issues over the Northern Ireland backstop – here’s what made the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 22 Oct 2018, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

 IRELAND

1590 Halloween Fire Safety_90556758 School children watch a demonstration showing the dangers of explosives to fingers and hands at the launch of Dublin Fire Brigade's Halloween safety campaign Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL  

Central American migrants on their way to the USA A man marches with his child as he takes part in a caravan of Central American migrants heading to the United States Source: DPA/PA Images

PARTING SHOT

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Dublin Fire Brigade launched its ‘Be Safe – Stay Safe’ campaign today, warning people not to put themselves in danger this Halloween.

As part of the launch, a group of schoolchildren got a look at how easily they could sustain very serious injuries by using fireworks or by getting close to a bonfire.

It’s hoped the campaign will get people to think about their actions and avoid serious injuries on 31 October.

