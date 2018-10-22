Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí opened a murder investigation in relation to the killing of 33 year-old Amanda Carroll
- Health minister Simon Harris was asked a series of questions over an incident of self-harm at a north Dublin hospital
- President Michael D Higgins revealed that, despite what his rivals claim, he is not a millionaire
- Three people were arrested after a group of protesters occupied Cork City Hall in a demonstration against homelessness
- Brian Rattigan pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Declan Gavin outside a Dublin takeaway 18 years ago
- It emerged that repair works at a Dublin school that was forced to close because of structural issues could take up to a year
- The family of a man left in a permanent vegetative state after being shot ten years ago launched an appeal for information about his attempted murder
- A Belfast man who left his neighbour’s body in her home for over two years was jailed
- A passenger in a 4×4 was killed in a crash in Co Wicklow
INTERNATIONAL
- #UK Theresa May says that Brexit negotiations are “95%” complete but she cannot accept the EU’s solution to the Northern Ireland border question
- #TURKEY Images emerged showing a Saudi official wearing murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s clothes in an apparent bid to mislead investigators
- #USA Donald Trump said the US will start cutting aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as a caravan of migrants moved towards the US border
- #TAIWAN 18 people were killed after an express train derailed on a coastal tourist route in Taiwan
PARTING SHOTSource: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
Dublin Fire Brigade launched its ‘Be Safe – Stay Safe’ campaign today, warning people not to put themselves in danger this Halloween.
As part of the launch, a group of schoolchildren got a look at how easily they could sustain very serious injuries by using fireworks or by getting close to a bonfire.
It’s hoped the campaign will get people to think about their actions and avoid serious injuries on 31 October.
