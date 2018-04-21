Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

Max - a 17-year-old deaf and partially blind dog that led rescuers to a child in the Australian bush Source: Queensland Police Service via Facebook

#NORTH KOREA: The European Union has described North Korea’s decision to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches as “a positive, long sought-after step”.

#UK: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool in England today.

#AUSTRALIA: A deaf and partially blind dog that kept a lost three-year-old girl safe in Australian bushland overnight was awarded police honours after leading rescuers to the child.

We’re giving this evening’s parting shot to the sunshine (before it leaves us).

It has been a beautiful day across the country, and we have the photos to prove it.

Source: Ajith Kuma