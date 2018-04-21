Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRISH
- Fine Gael launched its referendum campaign today while an event organised by Doctors for Life heard the Eighth Amendment hasn’t impinged on how doctors and nurses deliver healthcare.
- Bertie Ahern cut short a German TV interview after being asked about the Mahon Tribunal.
- A woman was rescued by emergency services after falling from the cliffs at Howth Head in Dublin.
- Tidy Towns committees around the country are asking both sides in the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment to keep their towns free of posters.
- A decision from Galway City Council to grant planning permission for a vacant unit in Tuam to be converted into a betting shop is facing objection, on the grounds that it sets an “undesired precedent”.
- A clinical nurse specialist who previously suffered a stroke has spoken out about the struggles survivors go through.
- The NTA has said it will examine a proposal to extend the Luas to Finglas “in due course”, but sources say a TD’s call to get planning for the extension is “a decade premature”.
- We had beautiful sunshine today, but some rain is on the way for tomorrow.
INTERNATIONAL
#NORTH KOREA: The European Union has described North Korea’s decision to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches as “a positive, long sought-after step”.
#UK: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a swimming pool in England today.
#AUSTRALIA: A deaf and partially blind dog that kept a lost three-year-old girl safe in Australian bushland overnight was awarded police honours after leading rescuers to the child.
PARTING SHOT
We’re giving this evening’s parting shot to the sunshine (before it leaves us).
It has been a beautiful day across the country, and we have the photos to prove it.
