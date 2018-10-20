Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The PSNI have rejected President Michael D Higgins’ claim that they couldn’t provide security for him by road, according to BBC sources
- A new opinion poll indicated that Fianna Fáil are gaining ground on Fine Gael
- Broadcaster George Hook has come under criticism for his comments on the deportation of a boy from Bray
- Seán Gallagher said that it was “bizarre” that RTÉ read out a statement from Michael D Higgins during the Claire Byrne Live presidential debate
- Over €750,000 will be spent on an online news aggregator service for TDs, Senators and their staff
- 50-year-old James O’Gorman is missing from his New Ross home in Co Wexford
WORLD
#KHASHOGGI: US President Donald Trump said he found Saudi Arabia’s explanation about the death of dissident Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi credible.
#LONDON: Campaigners claimed that over 570,000 people marched through London to show their opposition to Brexit and to call for a second vote.
#UK: Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been criticised for calling a gang jailed for sexually abusing girls in the UK “Asian paedophiles”.
PARTING SHOT
We love a bit of aerial footage – and this one has a political edge to it.
Images of the tens of thousands of people who marched on Westminster to call for a second referendum on the UK’s EU membership.
But is this just a section of the 48% who voted against Brexit the last time?
