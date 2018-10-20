This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Michael D Higgins versus the PSNI, an opinion poll, and a Brexit march – here’s the news of the day.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 7:52 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0849 Deer_90556713 Fallow deer at the annual mating season in the Phoenix Park. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

  • The PSNI have rejected President Michael D Higgins’ claim that they couldn’t provide security for him by road, according to BBC sources
  • A new opinion poll indicated that Fianna Fáil are gaining ground on Fine Gael
  • Broadcaster George Hook has come under criticism for his comments on the deportation of a boy from Bray
  • Seán Gallagher said that it was “bizarre” that RTÉ read out a statement from Michael D Higgins during the Claire Byrne Live presidential debate
  • Over €750,000 will be spent on an online news aggregator service for TDs, Senators and their staff
  • 50-year-old James O’Gorman is missing from his New Ross home in Co Wexford

WORLD

Autumn weather Oct 18th 2018 Tony and Marie Newton tend to their Four Seasons garden as it bursts into autumnal colour at their home in Walsall. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#KHASHOGGI: US President Donald Trump said he found Saudi Arabia’s explanation about the death of dissident Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi credible.

#LONDON: Campaigners claimed that over 570,000 people marched through London to show their opposition to Brexit and to call for a second vote

#UK: Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been criticised for calling a gang jailed for sexually abusing girls in the UK “Asian paedophiles”.

PARTING SHOT

We love a bit of aerial footage – and this one has a political edge to it.

Images of the tens of thousands of people who marched on Westminster to call for a second referendum on the UK’s EU membership. 

But is this just a section of the 48% who voted against Brexit the last time?

