Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Some 14,757 people aged 75 and over were kept waiting over 24 hours in Emergency Departments in the first three months of 2018 – more than the entire year of 2017.
- Analysis by the Irish Patients Association (IPA) shows some GPs have as many as 1,218 public patients, while others have just 442.
- Relatives of people who died on the streets have spoken out about the human lives behind the statistics.
- Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was attacked on in Bangor, Co Down on Friday evening, leaving her with severe facial injuries.
- A security guard, who had succeeded in an action against Tesco after claiming alleged victimisation at work, has had a €32,000 payout ordered due to him by the Workplace Relations Commission overturned by the Labour Court.
- A local authority has been criticised for enforcing a policy banning the use of community halls for political gatherings, as referendum campaign groups attempt to find venues for public meetings.
- The Minister for Health and Chief Medical Officer have agreed to meet with women who have suffered complications after surgeries using vaginal mesh devices.
- Many part of the country have enjoyed sunshine in recent days, however weather more “typical” for this time of year is on the way.
INTERNATIONAL
#KABUL: An Islamic State suicide bomber has killed at least 57 people including women and children and wounded 119 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul in the latest attack on election preparations.
#US: A semi-naked gunman shot six people, killing four, early this morning at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville in Tennessee.
#POLAND: Two men have been detained in Poland on suspicion of spreading fascism by organising a concert to mark Adolf Hitler’s birthday.
#RIP: Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.
PARTING SHOT
Four years ago, Fr Ray Kelly had his first brush with fame when footage of him performing Hallelujah at a wedding in Co Meath went viral, amassing more than 60 million views on YouTube.
And this weekend, the parish priest proved he still has the ability to captivate an audience after his audition at Britain’s Got Talent secured him a standing ovation, led by none other than Simon Cowell. [TheDailyEdge]Source: Britain's Got Talent/YouTube
COMMENTS