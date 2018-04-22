Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Children placing white lilies at the graves of the leaders of the 1916 rising as part of the annual 1916 Easter Rising Commemoration at Arbour Hill Source: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd

INTERNATIONAL

Waffle House: 6 persons shot, 4 fatally (3 died at the scene, 1 at the hospital). The 2 others are being treated at Vanderbilt. Search continuing for Travis Reinking. pic.twitter.com/ioR7cVq899 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018 Source: Metro Nashville PD /Twitter

#KABUL: An Islamic State suicide bomber has killed at least 57 people including women and children and wounded 119 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul in the latest attack on election preparations.

#US: A semi-naked gunman shot six people, killing four, early this morning at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville in Tennessee.

#POLAND: Two men have been detained in Poland on suspicion of spreading fascism by organising a concert to mark Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

#RIP: Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

PARTING SHOT

Four years ago, Fr Ray Kelly had his first brush with fame when footage of him performing Hallelujah at a wedding in Co Meath went viral, amassing more than 60 million views on YouTube.

And this weekend, the parish priest proved he still has the ability to captivate an audience after his audition at Britain’s Got Talent secured him a standing ovation, led by none other than Simon Cowell. [TheDailyEdge]