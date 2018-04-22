  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Almost 15,000 elderly people left waiting more than 24 hours in Emergency Departments in first three months of 2018, gunman shot six people in Tennessee and 57 killed by suicide bomber in Kabul – it’s the Evening Fix.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 7:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1916EasterRisingCommemorationatArbourHill-47 Children placing white lilies at the graves of the leaders of the 1916 rising as part of the annual 1916 Easter Rising Commemoration at Arbour Hill Source: Conor McCabe Photography Ltd

INTERNATIONAL 

#KABUL: An Islamic State suicide bomber has killed at least 57 people including women and children  and wounded 119 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul in the latest attack on election preparations.

#US: A semi-naked gunman shot six people, killing four, early this morning at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville in Tennessee.

#POLAND: Two men have been detained in Poland on suspicion of spreading fascism by organising a concert to mark Adolf Hitler’s birthday.

#RIP: Verne Troyer, best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

PARTING SHOT 

Four years ago, Fr Ray Kelly had his first brush with fame when footage of him performing Hallelujah at a wedding in Co Meath went viral, amassing more than 60 million views on YouTube.

And this weekend, the parish priest proved he still has the ability to captivate an audience after his audition at Britain’s Got Talent secured him a standing ovation, led by none other than Simon Cowell. [TheDailyEdge]

Source: Britain's Got Talent/YouTube

