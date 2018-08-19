Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Journalist Gemma O’Doherty has announced that she will seek a nomination for the upcoming presidential election.
- A man in his 20s has presented himself to gardaí, after a fatal crash in Donegal which left two dead and three seriously injured.
- Dog owners have been warned about toxic algal scums after reported dog poisonings in the west.
- Gardaí have seized a quantity of drugs and arrested a 25-year-old man after the search of a house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, yesterday afternoon.
- The Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin has said that Pope Francis “has to speak frankly about our past but also about our future” as the pontiff visits an Ireland where “scandals of abuse in the Church have produced a deep-seated resentment among believers”.
- Gardaí have begun an investigation after cocaine worth an estimated €10 million that was destined for Ireland was seized by Costa Rican police.
- A recent survey, which compared 135 crèches and childcare providers throughout the country found that Dublin had the highest monthly childcare costs at €1,047.49.
- Police in the North have arrested a man in his 20s after a woman was attacked with a metal bar in the Antrim town of Ballycastle last night.
INTERNATIONAL
#TERRORISM: A man has been charged with attempted murder after crashing car into barriers in Westminster.
#CANNABIS: At least one Irish national is among those detained after a massive drugs seizure from Spanish police.
#OKLAHOMA At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert collapsed.
#MORANDI BRIDGE The death toll of Genoa’s bridge collapse rose to 43 today as rescuers confirmed they had found the remains believed to be of a missing family.
PARTING SHOT
A British woman has been rescued after spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night after she fell from a cruise ship.
“I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” she told Croatia’s state HRT television as the rescue ship arrived at a dock, without explaining how she fell overboard.
COMMENTS