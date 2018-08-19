This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what had people talking today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

DK18082018 HeritageOpen 050 Mary McNicholl, Eileen O'Shea and Jessica O'Brien with an old projectionist table at a 50's/60's at Cork Heritage Open Day. Source: Darragh Kane Photography

IRELAND

 

Italy Bridge Collapse A view of the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge. Source: Luca Zennaro via PA images

INTERNATIONAL

#TERRORISM: A man has been charged with attempted murder after crashing car into barriers in Westminster.

#CANNABIS: At least one Irish national is among those detained after a massive drugs seizure from Spanish police.

#OKLAHOMA At least 14  people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert collapsed.

#MORANDI BRIDGE The death toll of Genoa’s bridge collapse rose to 43 today as rescuers confirmed they had found the remains believed to be of a missing family.

PARTING SHOT

A British woman has been rescued after spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night after she fell from a cruise ship.

“I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” she told Croatia’s state HRT television as the rescue ship arrived at a dock, without explaining how she fell overboard.

