Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A view of the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge. Source: Luca Zennaro via PA images

INTERNATIONAL

#TERRORISM: A man has been charged with attempted murder after crashing car into barriers in Westminster.

#CANNABIS: At least one Irish national is among those detained after a massive drugs seizure from Spanish police.

#OKLAHOMA At least 14 people have been injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert collapsed.

#MORANDI BRIDGE The death toll of Genoa’s bridge collapse rose to 43 today as rescuers confirmed they had found the remains believed to be of a missing family.

PARTING SHOT

A British woman has been rescued after spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night after she fell from a cruise ship.

“I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star and I was in the water for 10 hours, so these wonderful guys rescued me,” she told Croatia’s state HRT television as the rescue ship arrived at a dock, without explaining how she fell overboard.