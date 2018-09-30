This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Three bodies recovered off Kerry coast, housing prices stabilise and a man dies at a music festival in Meath- it’s the Fix.

By Adam Daly Sunday 30 Sep 2018, 8:44 PM
1 hour ago
http://jrnl.ie/4261927

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.  

IRELAND

HORSE FAIR 758A3828_90555278 Two people lie on the ground after being hit by the pony in the photo, at the 2018 Ballinasloe Horse Fair, in County Galway Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews

WORLD

Conservative Party annual conference 2018 Theresa May and her husband Philip listen to Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has branded British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union “deranged”, while David Davis has described the issue of the Irish border as an exaggerated and oversimplified issue. 

#METOO: Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway revealed today that she has been a victim of sexual assault.

#FRAUD: Elon Musk has reached a deal over fraud charges that will see him step down as electric automaker Tesla’s chairman of the board. 

PARTING SHOT

Kanye West has announced that he will now be known as Ye. 

Ye follows suit of many rappers who have changed their name, most notably P Diddy’s name change to Love or Brother Love this year. 

Read next:

