Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The bodies of three men have been recovered from a sunken vessel in Co Kerry.
- The latest house price report by property website Daft.ie has revealed that house prices are beginning to stabilise across the country as more properties become available to buy on the market.
- Minister for Transport Shane Ross has confirmed additional funding of €400,000 for Dublin City Council to invest in new cycling safety infrastructure.
- RTÉ has said it will not sanction any member of staff who do not wish to travel to Israel for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
- Police in Northern Ireland have arrested three men after a car was driven into the front of a house and a crossbow was fired in a residential area in Derry.
- The HSE’s spending on agency staff in mental health services has risen by over €38 million in the last four years.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after walkers were struck in separate serious road accidents in Mayo and Dublin.
- A 19-year-old man has died after taking ill at a music festival in Co Meath.
WORLD
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has branded British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union “deranged”, while David Davis has described the issue of the Irish border as an exaggerated and oversimplified issue.
#METOO: Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway revealed today that she has been a victim of sexual assault.
#FRAUD: Elon Musk has reached a deal over fraud charges that will see him step down as electric automaker Tesla’s chairman of the board.
PARTING SHOT
Kanye West has announced that he will now be known as Ye.
Ye follows suit of many rappers who have changed their name, most notably P Diddy’s name change to Love or Brother Love this year.
