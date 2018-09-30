Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Two people lie on the ground after being hit by the pony in the photo, at the 2018 Ballinasloe Horse Fair, in County Galway Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews

WORLD

Theresa May and her husband Philip listen to Conservative party chairman Brandon Lewis. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson has branded British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the European Union “deranged”, while David Davis has described the issue of the Irish border as an exaggerated and oversimplified issue.

#METOO: Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway revealed today that she has been a victim of sexual assault.

#FRAUD: Elon Musk has reached a deal over fraud charges that will see him step down as electric automaker Tesla’s chairman of the board.

PARTING SHOT

Kanye West has announced that he will now be known as Ye.

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018 Source: ye /Twitter

Ye follows suit of many rappers who have changed their name, most notably P Diddy’s name change to Love or Brother Love this year.