Sunday 21 October, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Peter Casey is still in the race, and a march through Mexico towards the US – here’s what made the news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 7:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,647 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

CMK_21102018_Cork Harvest Festival_002 Zach and Holly MCCarthy pictured at Cork Food Policy Council's Cork Food Harvest Festival at Fitzgerald's Park, Cork city. Source: Clare Keogh

  • Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s in Cabra
  • Michael D Higgins holds a strong lead in the polls (68%), while Peter Casey  announced that he would continue his bid for the presidency
  • A 49-year-old man from Mayo is being questioned about an alleged rape of a 75-year-old woman in Ennis
  • Ryanair has reported an incident to police which featured in a video being shared widely on social media showing a passenger racially abusing someone on a flight
  • A school of 910 pupils in north Dublin has closed down one of its buildings after “significant structural issues” were found.
  • The number of Irish names and references to a US sitcom were among the concerns raised during the naming of this year’s winter storms.

WORLD

MEXICO-GUANAJUATO-AERIAL VIEW Aerial photo shows the scenery of Guanajuato, Mexico. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TAPACHULA: A ‘caravan’ of Central American migrants resumed their march toward the US border in southern Mexico, overwhelming attempts to stop them at the border.

#RUSSIA: Moscow has warned US President Donald Trump that his plan to ditch a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia was a dangerous step.

#EMBASSY: US President Donald Trump accused Saudi Arabia of lying about Jamal Khashoggi‘s death, just before it claimed it didn’t know where the journalist’s body was.

#BREXIT: UK papers reported that Theresa May has been given 72 hours by her party members to salvage her leadership, just days after an October summit with EU leaders.

PARTING SHOT

The always intuitive Amy O’Connor asked all presidential candidates if they had seen the newly-released film A Star Is Born, a tearjerker featuring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Of the four candidates who replied, our favourite response comes from Seán Gallagher, who said this when he was asked for his favourite Lady Gaga song:

Perhaps if I was to choose one timely anthem of hers right now it would be The Edge Of Glory. I’m on the edge, the edge, the edge/The edge, the edge, the edge, the edge/I’m on the edge of glory…

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

