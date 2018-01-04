Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A can of Japanese coffee left on Avenue Road in Dundalk, Co Louth, close to the scene of the murder of a Japanese man Source: Niall Carson via PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

Emergency workers and ruined carriages at the scene of a train accident near Kroonstad, South Africa

#SOUTH AFRICA: A passenger train has smashed into a truck at a level crossing in South Africa, killing at least 14 people, injuring 190 and throwing several carriages off the rails.

#AUSTRALIA: Nine backpackers were rushed to hospital in the west Australian city of Perth after snorting a drug they mistakenly believed was cocaine.

#INDIA: An Indian airline has grounded two pilots over allegations they had a fight and both briefly stormed out of the cockpit during a flight from London to Mumbai.

PARTING SHOT

This robotic baby responds to touch and is capable of mimicking different symptoms to help students train in neonatal care.

It was on display at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) open day yesterday so Leaving Certificate students and others could get a taste of working in the healthcare profession.