Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

IRELAND
- An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder at a special sitting of Dundalk Court District Court this evening.
- The victim of the stab attack in Dundalk has been named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24).
- A 35-year-old Dublin man has been granted bail after being charged over a stab attack on his brother Ross Hutch during an “ongoing dispute”.
- Concerns have been raised for 14 homeless families who have been told to leave the Gresham Hotel in Dublin by the end of the month.
- Parents of children with flu symptoms are being urged to keep them home from school as a particular strain of flu virus is disproportionately affecting people under 15 years of age.
- Newstalk has confirmed that George Hook will return to the station, with a new weekly show this Saturday 6 January.
- Gardaí have warned that taxi apps are being used to “lure” drivers to robberies.
- The winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in a shop in Malahide, Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#SOUTH AFRICA: A passenger train has smashed into a truck at a level crossing in South Africa, killing at least 14 people, injuring 190 and throwing several carriages off the rails.
#AUSTRALIA: Nine backpackers were rushed to hospital in the west Australian city of Perth after snorting a drug they mistakenly believed was cocaine.
#INDIA: An Indian airline has grounded two pilots over allegations they had a fight and both briefly stormed out of the cockpit during a flight from London to Mumbai.
PARTING SHOT
This robotic baby responds to touch and is capable of mimicking different symptoms to help students train in neonatal care.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
It was on display at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) open day yesterday so Leaving Certificate students and others could get a taste of working in the healthcare profession.
