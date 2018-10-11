Here’s What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Denis Naughten has resigned as Communications Minister amid controversy over the National Broadband Plan.
- The Disclosures Tribunal has found that former garda commissioner Martin Callinan and former press officer David Taylor ran a ‘campaign’ against Maurice McCabe.
- The government has announced the closure of a number of parks and heritage sites across the country ahead of the arrival of Storm Callum.
- A garda investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s died after being struck by a car in south Dublin.
- An inspection of a Tusla care home has found that children in its care took “unauthorised absences” on more than 100 occasions in one year.
- The Chairman of the Office of Public Works has faced tough questioning from the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee over its performance in managing properties to be used by State bodies.
- A 24-year-old who admitted stabbing a taxi driver to death following an alleged row over illegal dumping has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.
- Fine Gael’s Pat Breen is facing calls from within his own party to stand aside from his position as Minister of State for Trade.
WORLD
#ROCKET: The two-men crew of a Soyuz rocket are alive after they were forced to make an emergency landing following lift-off to the International Space Station.
#WEINSTEIN: A New York judge has dismissed one of six sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
#RONALDO: Real Madrid has filed a lawsuit against a Portuguese newspaper that wrote the Spanish giants pushed Cristiano Ronaldo to hush up an alleged rape case.
PARTING SHOT
If you’re struggling to get your head every aspect of the Disclosures Tribunal following today’s report, then check out this analysis piece that looks at how Peter Charleton found the fact among the rumour, gossip, lies and deceit.
COMMENTS