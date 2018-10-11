This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s What Happened Today: Thursday

Denis Naughten’s resignation, the Disclosures Tribunal and Storm Callum had everyone talking today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 9:05 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

0284 Plan global awareness day_90556162 Sabina Higgins centre with Grace McNally (left) and Jigyasa Sharma at Áras an Uachtarain for International Day of the Girl. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

UPI 20181011 President Donald Trump is shown a picture of plane by Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office. Source: UPI/PA Images

#ROCKET: The two-men crew of a Soyuz rocket are alive after they were forced to make an emergency landing following lift-off to the International Space Station.

#WEINSTEIN: A New York judge has dismissed one of six sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

#RONALDO: Real Madrid has filed a lawsuit against a Portuguese newspaper that wrote the Spanish giants pushed Cristiano Ronaldo to hush up an alleged rape case.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re struggling to get your head every aspect of the Disclosures Tribunal following today’s report, then check out this analysis piece that looks at how Peter Charleton found the fact among the rumour, gossip, lies and deceit.

