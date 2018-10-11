Here’s What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sabina Higgins centre with Grace McNally (left) and Jigyasa Sharma at Áras an Uachtarain for International Day of the Girl. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

WORLD

President Donald Trump is shown a picture of plane by Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval office. Source: UPI/PA Images

#ROCKET: The two-men crew of a Soyuz rocket are alive after they were forced to make an emergency landing following lift-off to the International Space Station.

#WEINSTEIN: A New York judge has dismissed one of six sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

#RONALDO: Real Madrid has filed a lawsuit against a Portuguese newspaper that wrote the Spanish giants pushed Cristiano Ronaldo to hush up an alleged rape case.

PARTING SHOT

If you’re struggling to get your head every aspect of the Disclosures Tribunal following today’s report, then check out this analysis piece that looks at how Peter Charleton found the fact among the rumour, gossip, lies and deceit.