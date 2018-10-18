This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here’s What Happened Today: Thursday

Presidential candidate Peter Casey, Brexit backstop and Jamal Khashoggi’s last published piece hit the headlines today.

By Conal Thomas Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 9:13 PM
Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 9:13 PM
http://jrnl.ie/4294297

TO GET TO know our presidential candidates a little better, we’ve put together a podcast series called The Candidate. In our latest episode, we spoke with Peter Casey.

Now, here’s a round-up of the rest of today’s news.

IRELAND

0659 Homeless Mural_90556598 A woman walks past a Grey Area Homeless Families Mural in Smithfield, Dublin. Source: Leah Farrell/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL 

India Statue of Unity A 182-meters tall tribute to Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel under construction at Kevadiya Colony, India. Source: Ajit Solanki/PA Images

PARTING SHOT 

Artist Banksy has said that his artwork Girl with Balloon should have been completely destroyed at Sotheby’s auction house earlier this month.

The artwork jammed in a shredding device built into its frame after being sold for $1.4 million. The anonymous artist has now shared his ‘Director’s Cut’ of the stunt.

Here’s how things should have gone:

