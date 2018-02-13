Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Oliver Staels from Lille, France pictured wearing a pancake on his face to celebrate Pancake Tuesday 2018 in Dublin city. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Revellers perform during a Carnival parade in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Source: Dieu Nalio Chery via PA

#PORTUGAL: Police detained a man at Lisbon’s international airport, accused of carrying a kilo of cocaine inside a fake arse.

#RUSSIA: Ice on sensors may have caused a plane crash which killed 71 people.

#SWEDEN: An asylum seeker confessed to wanting to mow down “infidels” in an April 2017 Stockholm truck attack that killed five people.

PARTING SHOT

So, Valentine’s Day is just about upon us. Have you been conned into buying outrageously expensive roses and chocolates for your other half? Many have chucked in the greeting card holiday and spent the cash on something they actually want.

Luckily for us, the good folk over at the Daily Edge have reminded us of the reality of most Valentine’s Days. Nice one.

Sometimes people just want to profess their love for pizza and that’s fine too.

Source: Matt Alexander via PA

