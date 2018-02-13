  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the news this Tuesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 8:50 PM
12 hours ago 11,745 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3850644

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

PANCAKE TUESDAY 359_90536937 Oliver Staels from Lille, France pictured wearing a pancake on his face to celebrate Pancake Tuesday 2018 in Dublin city. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Haiti Carnival Revellers perform during a Carnival parade in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Source: Dieu Nalio Chery via PA

#PORTUGAL: Police detained a man at Lisbon’s international airport, accused of carrying a kilo of cocaine inside a fake arse.

#RUSSIA: Ice on sensors may have caused a plane crash which killed 71 people.

#SWEDEN: An asylum seeker confessed to wanting to mow down “infidels” in an April 2017 Stockholm truck attack that killed five people.

PARTING SHOT

So, Valentine’s Day is just about upon us. Have you been conned into buying outrageously expensive roses and chocolates for your other half? Many have chucked in the greeting card holiday and spent the cash on something they actually want.

Luckily for us, the good folk over at the Daily Edge have reminded us of the reality of most Valentine’s Days. Nice one.

Sometimes people just want to profess their love for pizza and that’s fine too.

Valentine's Day 2018 Source: Matt Alexander via PA

Comments are off for legal reasons 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

