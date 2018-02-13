Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson denied threesome took place the morning after alleged incident, a court heard today.
- We received some more bad weather news as heavy rain and 100km/h gusts are expected tomorrow.
- A new Daft.ie report found that renting prices in Dublin have never been higher.
- It emerged that over 500 jobs are to be created by two companies in Dublin.
- A new report found that the Irish economy will suffer a hit even in the best-case Brexit scenario.
- A teenager was in court in Dublin charged with sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.
- Arlene Foster said that the DUP won’t sign off on an Irish language act.
- Irish prison officers described what it’s like to walk the landings just before a serious incident happens.
WORLD
#PORTUGAL: Police detained a man at Lisbon’s international airport, accused of carrying a kilo of cocaine inside a fake arse.
#RUSSIA: Ice on sensors may have caused a plane crash which killed 71 people.
#SWEDEN: An asylum seeker confessed to wanting to mow down “infidels” in an April 2017 Stockholm truck attack that killed five people.
PARTING SHOT
So, Valentine’s Day is just about upon us. Have you been conned into buying outrageously expensive roses and chocolates for your other half? Many have chucked in the greeting card holiday and spent the cash on something they actually want.
Luckily for us, the good folk over at the Daily Edge have reminded us of the reality of most Valentine’s Days. Nice one.
Sometimes people just want to profess their love for pizza and that’s fine too.
