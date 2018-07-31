This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 8:55 PM
23 minutes ago 861 Views No Comments
NO FEE 9 LIFE AT THE EDGES Life at the edges, the latest free exhibition at Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin. Source: Mark Stedman

IRELAND

  • Ruth Morrissey’s situation is ‘more hopeful’, a court heard today, as doctors are planning a case of radical radiotherapy. The High Court case against the HSE, US-based lab Quest Diagnostics and Irish firm Medlab Pathology has been adjourned until 18 September.
  • An order by Sipo that Amnesty should return a €137,000 grant has been quashed after a High Court appeal.
  • Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says that ‘a chaotic Brexit’ is not the time to seek a united Ireland.
  • A second boy charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel has been remanded in custody until August.
  • The FSA has warned caterers and food businesses not to serve or offer undercooked minced beef burgers, following a serious food poisoning incident.
  • Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has criticised an idea from Fianna Fáil which would see the establishment of a fund to aid newspapers in Ireland.
  • The Kinahan cartel has suffered a massive blow as the High Court deemed wealth gathered by the Byrne Organised Crime gang to be the proceeds of crime 
  • One of the “hooded men” who was subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by British forces in Northern Ireland, has been jailed for three years and nine months by the Special Criminal Court for assisting the IRA.

WORLD

Source: ABC13 Houston/YouTube

#SHARK BABY Thieves in the US used a baby’s pram to steal a shark form a Texas aquarium.

#AUSTRALIA A man has pleaded guilty to killing a young mother and her toddler, whose skeleton was found in a suitcase on the side of a road, ending a case that baffled police and shocked Australians.

#MANCHESTER ARENA The suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester was rescued by the British navy from conflict-ridden Libya three years earlier, it was reported today.

#RUSSIAN PROBE Donald Trump’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort will today become the first member of the US president’s election team to face trial on charges stemming from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 vote.

PARTING SHOT

Do you know a Michael and Mary that were married in 1991?

If so, let them know that their wedding coin was handed into Ballincollig Garda Station.

Gardaí are currently trying to get the coin back to its rightful owners.

Comments are off as one or more of the above stories contains information regarding ongoing court cases.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

