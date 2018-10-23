Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Government announced that a full forensic excavation will take place at the site of a former mother-and-baby home in Tuam
- A man was remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll, who was found dead in her Dublin home on Sunday
- Two Dublin schools were closed after structural problems were identified during a Department of Education inspection
- It was revealed that remains discovered in Clare in 2001 belong to missing person Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan
- Reports suggesting that the government is considering the construction of a third terminal at Dublin Airport were criticised
- Presidential hopeful Seán Gallagher performed a u-turn and announced that he will now take part in a televised debate on Wednesday
- It emerged that up to 300 job losses could be announced at Bord na Móna tomorrow
- An Irish woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in Sydney, Australia
INTERNATIONAL
- #JAMAL KHASHOGGI Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murder of a Saudi journalist was planned ‘days in advance’
- #UK Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, appeared in court over contempt charges
- #EARTHQUAKE A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, although there were no immediate reports of damage
PARTING SHOT
It’s almost a year since the British government and the EU agreed a political safety net that would prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland.
And yet, we’re still no closer to knowing what the full details of the so-called backstop – which is threatening to derail Brexit negotiations completely – will look like.
If you haven’t quite grasped what it means, we’ve done our best to break it down for you.
