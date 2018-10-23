Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Students from Rockford Manor Blackrock, Co. Dublin at the launch of two initiatives for STEM by Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor today. Source: Jason Clarke

INTERNATIONAL

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of his ruling Justice and Development Party at the parliament in Ankara on Oct. 23, 2018 Source: Ali Unal/Associated Press

#JAMAL KHASHOGGI Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murder of a Saudi journalist was planned ‘days in advance’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murder of a Saudi journalist was planned ‘days in advance’ #UK Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, appeared in court over contempt charges

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, appeared in court over contempt charges #EARTHQUAKE A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, although there were no immediate reports of damage

PARTING SHOT

Queen Elizabeth II chats with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May Source: Matt Dunham/PA Images

It’s almost a year since the British government and the EU agreed a political safety net that would prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland.

And yet, we’re still no closer to knowing what the full details of the so-called backstop – which is threatening to derail Brexit negotiations completely – will look like.

If you haven’t quite grasped what it means, we’ve done our best to break it down for you.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.