Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

An excavation at Tuam, the closure of two Dublin schools and a presidential u-turn – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 9:11 PM
27 minutes ago 887 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

iWish Students from Rockford Manor Blackrock, Co. Dublin at the launch of two initiatives for STEM by Junior Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor today. Source: Jason Clarke

  • The Government announced that a full forensic excavation will take place at the site of a former mother-and-baby home in Tuam
  • A man was remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll, who was found dead in her Dublin home on Sunday
  • Two Dublin schools were closed after structural problems were identified during a Department of Education inspection
  • It was revealed that remains discovered in Clare in 2001 belong to missing person Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan
  • Reports suggesting that the government is considering the construction of a third terminal at Dublin Airport were criticised
  • Presidential hopeful Seán Gallagher performed a u-turn and announced that he will now take part in a televised debate on Wednesday
  • It emerged that up to 300 job losses could be announced at Bord na Móna tomorrow
  • An Irish woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in Sydney, Australia

INTERNATIONAL

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of his ruling Justice and Development Party at the parliament in Ankara on Oct. 23, 2018 Source: Ali Unal/Associated Press

  • #JAMAL KHASHOGGI Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the murder of a Saudi journalist was planned ‘days in advance’
  • #UK Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, appeared in court over contempt charges
  • #EARTHQUAKE A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, although there were no immediate reports of damage

PARTING SHOT

Britain Netherlands Royal Visit Queen Elizabeth II chats with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May Source: Matt Dunham/PA Images

It’s almost a year since the British government and the EU agreed a political safety net that would prevent a hard border in Northern Ireland.

And yet, we’re still no closer to knowing what the full details of the so-called backstop – which is threatening to derail Brexit negotiations completely – will look like.

If you haven’t quite grasped what it means, we’ve done our best to break it down for you.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

