Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRISH
- Communications Minister Denis Naughten has defended his call about the INM merger saying he did nothing wrong.
- A 19-year-old cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Dublin this afternoon.
- A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the death of a 49-year-old man who was found with serious injuries in a Tallaght park on Friday morning.
- A Galway man has been convicted of orally raping a young woman who had fallen asleep in his van while he gave her a lift home from a night out.
- Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Olivia McDonagh who has been missing from Coolock since Monday.
- The Irish public can now access a seven-day forecast for their local area with the revamped Met Éireann website and app.
INTERNATIONAL
#UK: The UK Government has been forced into a climbdown and apologyover threats to deport Caribbean-born citizens who were granted the right to live and work in Britain after the Second World War.
#US: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his CIA director had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a secret visit to Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders.
#COSBY: Jurors could soon hear Bill Cosby’s explosive testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex — an old admission that’s taken on new significance at the comedian’s sexual assault retrial after a half-dozen women testified that he drugged and violated them.
PARTING SHOT
During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle’s decision to marry Prince Harry … and Twitter came down on her like a tonne of bricks.
Her attack of Meghan was seen unjustified and non-feminist, as she criticized her clothing choices, insinuated that she was a gold-digger, and used her past relationships as an example of why she was a bad choice for Harry to marry.
