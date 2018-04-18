Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

People enjoy the sunshine on Dublin's Georges Street as temperature's rise

INTERNATIONAL

#UK: The UK Government has been forced into a climbdown and apologyover threats to deport Caribbean-born citizens who were granted the right to live and work in Britain after the Second World War.

#US: US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his CIA director had met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a secret visit to Pyongyang, ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders.

#COSBY: Jurors could soon hear Bill Cosby’s explosive testimony about giving quaaludes to women before sex — an old admission that’s taken on new significance at the comedian’s sexual assault retrial after a half-dozen women testified that he drugged and violated them.

PARTING SHOT

During an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Germaine Greer criticized Meghan Markle’s decision to marry Prince Harry … and Twitter came down on her like a tonne of bricks.

Her attack of Meghan was seen unjustified and non-feminist, as she criticized her clothing choices, insinuated that she was a gold-digger, and used her past relationships as an example of why she was a bad choice for Harry to marry.