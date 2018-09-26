Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Michael D Higgins at the launch of his re-election campaign in Dublin. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

President Donald Trump pounds a gavel before addressing the United Nations Security Council Source: Craig Ruttle via PA images

#ACCUSED: US President Donald Trump has accused China of meddling in US elections at a UN Security Council meeting.

#THAI CAVE RESCUE: Two British divers who helped rescue a Thai youth football team from a flooded cave had earlier saved four adults also stranded in the complex, according to a new report.

#BREXIT: The UK’s Labour Party voted to support “all options remaining on the table” on Brexit, including campaigning for a second vote.

PARTING SHOT

Royal Mail has said it is facing delays in processing mail because too many people are posting their empty crisp packets without envelopes.