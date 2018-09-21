This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'

The solicitor says it appears the woman was discharged from hospital without any consideration of her needs and is now effectively homeless.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Friday 21 Sep 2018, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 6,783 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4248577
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HSE HAS been directed to explain before the High Court why an at-risk woman recently discharged from hospital has ended up living in “appalling circumstances” in a boarded-up caravan.

The woman, who is aged in her 40′s, has an intellectual difficulty, abuses alcohol and has a mental health disorder, is a ward of the court and cannot be identified in media reports for legal reasons.

Those treating her also have concerns about her history of starting fires, and on one occasion some years ago she set fire to her own mattress.

Arising out of concerns for the woman’s current safety the solicitor representing the Office of the Solicitor General Wards of Court has brought proceedings where it seeks to have the HSE furnish a discharge plan in respect of the woman.

It wants the plan to set out what steps the HSE will take to assure the woman’s safety and take account of her needs and behaviours.

The solicitor says it appears the woman was discharged from hospital without any consideration of her needs and is now effectively homeless.

The woman had been a patient in the psychiatric unit of a hospital for some months, and her case had been before the High Court last April.

She had been receiving care at the hospital and it was envisaged that she should be given a supported community placement and that given her vulnerability she would reintegrate slowing back into society.

The Wards of Court office had believed she would be kept at the hospital until October.

‘Appalling and disturbing conditions’

Today, David Leahy Bl for the solicitor representing the Wards of Court said that several weeks ago the woman was released from the psychiatric department of the hospital.

The woman, counsel said, was deemed to be at risk from self-neglect and exploitation by others.

She was found by an independent social worker in recent days to be living in “appalling” and “disturbing” conditions in a remote scrubland living in a “close to uninhabitable” caravan, which is leaking and has boards placed in front of its windows, counsel said.

She had been discharged into the care of her sister, who was subsequently found to be homeless, counsel said.

Counsel said that a letter sent by his client to the HSE seeking to have the woman’s situation regularised has not been responded to.

Today, the Wards of Court office secured permission from Justice Tony O’Connor to serve short notice of the proceedings on the HSE.

The judge, who made the order on an ex parte basis, made the matter returnable to early next week.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Teachers avoid jail after 'ugly' brawl at Dublin pub
    53,776  56
    2
    		'A beautiful son' - tributes paid to man and woman who lost their lives in separate accidents during Storm Ali
    50,977  2
    3
    		Four people die, including suspect, following shooting in Maryland in the US
    37,601  29
    Fora
    1
    		Fingal is worried about 'substandard' elements of a 600-home scheme in Dublin's new suburb
    655  0
    2
    		SuperValu's owner is buying upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair
    542  0
    3
    		A worker who posted derogatory Facebook memes about bosses won a €7,700 claim
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		Conor McGregor signs 6-fight UFC deal, Dana White confirms
    47,353  139
    2
    		McGregor and Khabib come face to face in presser that resembles bad sitcom with no laugh track
    38,901  87
    3
    		‘I had to hand over my home... But I would walk up to Tallaght Stadium, and it would all be forgotten about’
    30,598  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Two creative and affordable ways to make your bedroom cosy for Autumn
    6,069  1
    2
    		Jameela Jamil's Twitter plea reminds us of the importance of language in self-perception
    3,927  1
    3
    		Ashton Kutcher hit a young man with his car and posed for a photo to apologise ...it's The Dredge
    3,715  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    Rap mogul Suge Knight to serve 28 years over killing that followed 'Straight Outta Compton' row
    Teachers avoid jail after 'ugly' brawl at Dublin pub
    HEALTH
    More than 5,000 requests for organ donor cards since Orla Tinsley documentary
    More than 5,000 requests for organ donor cards since Orla Tinsley documentary
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    HPV test won't be rolled out until next year
    GARDAí
    'They sound like bangs': GardaÃ­ investigating reports of shots fired in Cork
    'They sound like bangs': Gardaí investigating reports of shots fired in Cork
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    DUBLIN
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin
    A driverless public transport vehicle is to take to the streets of Dublin for the first time today

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie