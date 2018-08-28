High Court remands man (23) in custody wanted by US authorities on fatal road crash charges

THE HIGH COURT has remanded in custody a 23-year-old man wanted by the United States’ authorities on charges relating to a fatal road traffic crash in Florida.

Samuel Joseph Tucker was brought before today’s sitting of the High Court following his arrest by gardaí in Cork yesterday evening on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the US authorities.

Tucker, an American citizen, is wanted to stand trial on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a related manslaughter charge after the car he was allegedly driving, a 2017 Maserati Ghibli, crashed in the early hours of 24 June 2017, in Highland County, Florida.

The accident claimed the life of 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, who was a passenger with him in the car at the time. The vehicle allegedly knocked over a power pole and overturned four times.

It was alleged that Tucker’s blood alcohol level at the time of the accident was twice the legal Florida drink driving limit and that the car had been speeding at 140mph before the crash occurred.

Leaving the US

The US authorities claim that Tucker left the United States soon after the incident and travelled to Ireland allegedly to avoid a trial.

At today’s sitting of the High Court, Justice Michael Quinn was told Tucker was arrested at an address at Mayfield, Cork yesterday evening.

Giving details of his arrest, charge and caution Detective Sergeant Anthony Keane of the Garda Extradition Unit said Tucker acknowledged being the person whose extradition was being sought.

When asked if he knew what the charge was about Tucker had “yes” to Detective Garda Keane. With a former address in Florida, he was legally represented during the proceedings, but did not speak during the brief hearing.

No application for bail was made on his behalf but the court was told an application may be made at a future date. Judge Quinn heard the State would be objecting to Tucker being granted bail.

He was remanded in custody and will next come before the Criminal Courts of Justice on 12 September.

