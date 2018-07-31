This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Rain and drizzle in days ahead but highs of 26 for the weekend

Friday and the weekend looks set to be warm in most areas with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

By Cliodhna Russell Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 9:01 AM
Image: Shutterstock/AstroStar
Image: Shutterstock/AstroStar

THE WEATHER IS set to improve for the weekend ahead with highs of 26 degrees.

It has been a mixed bag over the past few days with plenty of rain after drought conditions in previous weeks.

According to Met Ã‰ireann, the coming days look set to stay mixed with rain and drizzle forecast.

Today will be breezy and cloudy with rain in the west spreading across the country this morning but becoming drier again later in the day.

Tomorrow rain and drizzle will gradually spread across the country and there will also be mist and fog on west and south coasts.

On Thursday there will still be a few spells of rain and drizzle, but Met Ã‰ireann says that current indications suggest clearer sunnier conditions will develop later in the day with maximum temperatures of 25 degrees.

Friday and the weekend looks set to be warm in most areas with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Daytime highs of 26 degrees are forecast butÂ even though a lot of dry weather is indicated, showers are still possible.

