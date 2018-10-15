This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hillary Clinton says Bill's affair with Monica Lewinsky was not an abuse of power because 'she was an adult'

Bill Clinton has also been forced to defend his behaviour in recent months.

By AFP Monday 15 Oct 2018, 10:16 AM
1 hour ago 6,325 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4286569

Source: CBS News/YouTube

HILLARY CLINTON HAS said her husband Bill’s affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was not an abuse of power and he was right to not resign from the US presidency in the wake of the scandal.

The two-decades old episode has come under renewed scrutiny in the #MeToo era, with critics questioning whether the power imbalance between a sitting president and an intern made it impossible for the relationship to be considered consensual.

Some, like New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, have said that Clinton should have stepped down after he was impeached by a Republican-controlled House in late 1998 for lying about the affair.

But speaking on CBS News on Sunday, former presidential candidate and secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she disagreed.

“Absolutely not,” she replied when asked whether her husband should have resigned.

Pressed on whether the relationship was an abuse of power, Clinton said: “No, no” and noted that Lewinsky, who was 22-years-old at the time, “was an adult.”

“There was an investigation and it, as I believe, came out in the right place,” she added.

Bill Clinton has also been asked about his conduct in relation to Monica Lewinksy in recent months, saying he has apologised to her in public and that a private apology was not necessary. 

In 1999, the Senate held a month-long trial of president Clinton that ultimately fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict and remove him from office.

Lewinsky, for her part, long maintained the affair was consensual, but in an essay published in Vanity Fair earlier this year wrote she had begun to re-evaluate that view.

Bill Clinton has also been accused by several other women of sexual misconduct in cases going back to the 1970s, prompting a reckoning of his place in history by Democrats in light of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Last week, it was announced that the Clintons are embarking on a 13-city tour this year and next in which they will appear in a series on conversations dubbed: “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Rónán Duffy

AFP

