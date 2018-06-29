This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 29 June, 2018
Police commander in charge on day of Hillsborough football tragedy to face manslaughter charges

In all, 96 Liverpool fans died in the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989.

By Sean Murray Friday 29 Jun 2018, 11:04 AM
File photo. David Duckenfield.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images
File photo. David Duckenfield.
File photo. David Duckenfield.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Images

A JUDGE IN England has ruled that the former police commander who was in charge on the day that 95 Liverpool fans died at Hillsborough will face trial for their manslaughter.

Former South Yorkshire chief superintendent David Duckenfield (73) will now face 95 charges of gross negligence manslaughter for his actions on the day on 15 April 1989.

Another fan of the Liverpool football team would later die of injuries sustained in the tragedy, bringing the full death toll to 96.

As crowds gathered at the stadium in Sheffield on that day, Liverpool fans were killed in a crush. Hundreds more were injured.

Up until very recently, almost three decades after this disaster, no criminal proceedings have been taken against anyone.

The families of those who died had waged a long battle to get justice for their loved ones, as Liverpool fans were initially vilified for being culpable in the tragedy.

Duckenfield is one of a number of police officers charged for his role in the tragedy.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw today at Preston Crown Court lifted the “stay” that had been placed on Duckenfield facing charges, meaning he will face trial in the near future, the BBC reported.

Last June, the Crown Prosecution Service announced it would be pursuing charges against a number of individuals for their role in the tragedy.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

