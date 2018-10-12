This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hit-and-run driver jailed for 8 years for killing Irish banjo player

Carl Lawrence said he thought he had hit a dog when his car struck father-of-five, William Corrigan.

By South Beds News Agency Friday 12 Oct 2018, 5:20 PM
48 minutes ago 3,275 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4283465
The trial was heard at Luton Crown Court.
Image: Nick Ansell
The trial was heard at Luton Crown Court.
The trial was heard at Luton Crown Court.
Image: Nick Ansell

A HIT-AND-run driver who mowed down and killed a talented Irish banjo player was today jailed for 8 years.

Carl Lawrence, now 39, said he thought he had hit a dog when the car he was driving fatally struck William Corrigan in the snow, throwing him onto the windscreen and onto the road.

Corrigan, who was originally from Birr in Offaly, was pronounced dead at the scene in Needwood Road, Bedford at around 2.05pm on Wednesday 28 February this year.

Lawrence, of Bury Court, Church Lane, Bedford, had pleaded guilty to causing the death of father-of-five Corrigan by careless driving, but he denied causing his death while unfit through drugs. He was convicted at Luton Crown Court by a majority of 11 to 1.

He also admitted aggravated vehicle taking, having no licence and no insurance.

Jailing him and banning him from driving for 9 years, Judge Lynn Tayton QC said: “No sentence I can impose can reflect the anguish of Mr Corrigan’s family. I have the utmost sympathy for all those affected by his death.”

Luton crown court heard that Lawrence had tested positive for cocaine at The Path to Recovery Centre in The Crescent in Bedford, 10 minutes before the accident, but he claimed that was from taking drugs the day before.

Asked why he didn’t stop, he replied: “I had no licence and no insurance.”

He claimed he tested positive for cocaine at the police station following his arrest because he took drugs at some point after the collision.

The jury heard members of the public went to the aid of Corrigan, 38, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutor Isabel Delamare said it had not been possible to tell if Corrigan, a father of three and step dad to two children, was on the carriageway or had walked out on the road.

She said: “He was driving at excessive speed – something around 40 to 50 miles per hours in a 30 mile per hour zone. It was careless driving in the weather conditions and in a residential area. There were no brake marks on the road.”

After hitting Corrigan, who had been walking to visit his brother-in-law, Carl Lawrence drove back to where the accident happened. Three-quarters of his windscreen had been cracked.

The prosecutor said he ‘tailgated’ another car before driving into nearby Kershope Close, where he was seen to buy drugs. The car paused for a few seconds before turning back up Needswood Road, where it wheel spinned.

A pedestrian described Lawrence as “driving like an idiot.”

A taxi driver followed him and took a photograph of the car and its number plate at the junction with Church Road. The taxi driver returned to the scene and gave the picture to the police.

Delamare said Lawrence had been driving his former partner’s car without her permission. He was arrested at her address at 3.50pm.

He told the police: “I think I hit someone. I thought it was a dog. I was about to call and hand myself in.”

Is he dead? Please tell me he is not dead.

Lawrence, who had 11 previous convictions for 32 offences, tested negative for alcohol, but positive for cocaine and cannabis.

He former girlfriend Nicola Harrall told the jury: “He said he was driving down the road, when suddenly the windscreen came in. He looked behind and couldn’t see anything so he came home.

He told me he was on his way to pick up drugs when he had the accident.

After the accident, William’s widow, Susan Corrigan, 45, said: “The whole family is devastated by the loss of a loving husband, father and son.

“The entire family continue to miss him so much – it is hard to believe he is no longer here with us.”

She said that William had been her “best friend”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
South Beds News Agency

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Schools to 'remain vigilant', parks and heritage sites to close as Ireland braces for arrival of Storm Callum
    85,388  26
    2
    		As it happened: Power outages and travel disruptions - Storm Callum hit Ireland overnight
    77,048  29
    3
    		Landlords and agencies have started asking people for viewing fees, says Threshold
    72,854  131
    Fora
    1
    		‘When RTÉ said they wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    2,944  0
    2
    		After raising over $100m, Irish-founded home services firm Handy has been acquired
    238  0
    3
    		A cloud hangs over Patisserie Valerie's Irish cafés as the UK firm battles a financial scandal
    104  0
    The42
    1
    		Here's the draw for the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship
    33,335  33
    2
    		'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    21,142  17
    3
    		Real Madrid to take legal action against Portuguese newspaper over reporting of Ronaldo rape allegations
    19,388  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything that was wrong with Sean(n) Walsh's non-apology
    10,855  3
    2
    		You told us what you buy with all of those No7 vouchers you get from Boots
    6,889  0
    3
    		Skin Deep: Here's my verdict on the hair industry's turbo-spendy new tools
    4,587  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Woman whose partner's body was found in canal 'collapsed when she heard about alleged affair'
    Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street
    Postmistress left traces of her DNA in car during tiger raid in case she was killed, court hears
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Blake? GardaÃ­ appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old
    Man in his 40s killed after being struck by car in Meath
    Maurice McCabe: 'It’s finished for us now, all is over. I can get back to my normal job hopefully'
    LEO VARADKAR
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    'I'm not afraid to take tough decisions: Leo says carbon tax would have been a 'double whammy'
    Breen invited Naughten to dinner at McCourt's house at broadband bidder's request
    'It was not a lazy dodging': Former Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald vindicated by Charleton report
    FRANCES FITZGERALD
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    Poll: Would you be happy to see Frances Fitzgerald return as a minister?
    Naughten admits more private meetings with head of broadband bidding group

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie