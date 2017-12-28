Home and Away actress in critical condition after St Stephen's Day crash that killed her parents

HOME AND AWAY actress Jessica Falkholt is in a critical condition after a crash on St Stephen’s Day that claimed the life of her parents and another man.
The 29-year-old Australian actress played Hope Morrison in Home and Away in 2016. Cast members have been sending support to the actress on social media.
Her younger sister Annabelle, 21, is also in a critical condition. The pair were airlifted to Sydney hospitals after the crash.
Police believe a four-wheel drive crossed the road and collided with a car carrying the Falkholt family. It happened near Ulladulla on the New South Wales Coast.
According to the BBC, the sisters’ parents and the 50-year-old drive of the other car who all died had suffered intense burns.
Falkholt and her younger sister were raised in Sydney by their Swedish father and Italian mother.
