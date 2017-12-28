Home and Away actress in critical condition after St Stephen's Day crash that killed her parents

HOME AND AWAY actress Jessica Falkholt is in a critical condition after a crash on St Stephen’s Day that claimed the life of her parents and another man.

The 29-year-old Australian actress played Hope Morrison in Home and Away in 2016. Cast members have been sending support to the actress on social media.

The tight knit cast of @homeandaway are united with fans tonight, clinging to hope that former star Jessica Falkholt and her sister Annabelle, can survive the shocking crash that killed their parents. @PeterFegan7 #7News pic.twitter.com/qqJo0RDMom — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 28, 2017 Source: 7 News Sydney /Twitter

Her younger sister Annabelle, 21, is also in a critical condition. The pair were airlifted to Sydney hospitals after the crash.

Police believe a four-wheel drive crossed the road and collided with a car carrying the Falkholt family. It happened near Ulladulla on the New South Wales Coast.

According to the BBC, the sisters’ parents and the 50-year-old drive of the other car who all died had suffered intense burns.

Falkholt and her younger sister were raised in Sydney by their Swedish father and Italian mother.