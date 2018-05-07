  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless charities hit out at suggestion non-nationals would be excluded from figures

The Department said that it was awaiting a report from an interdepartmental group.

By Paul Hosford Monday 7 May 2018, 10:34 AM
1 hour ago 2,647 Views 41 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3998158
ICHH says that rough sleeping would grow if the plan goes ahead.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
ICHH says that rough sleeping would grow if the plan goes ahead.
ICHH says that rough sleeping would grow if the plan goes ahead.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HOMELESSNESS CHARITIES HAVE reacted angrily to suggestions that the Department of Housing would remove non-EU nationals and those in long-term healthcare facilities from the official homeless figures.

Yesterday’s Sunday Independent suggested that senior Housing officials had informed Minister Eoghan Murphy that hundreds of non-EU nationals, who may not be entitled to housing, and as many as 2,000 people in long-term healthcare, may be currently listed as being homeless in error.

The Department told TheJournal.ie that it was awaiting a report from an interdepartmental group regarding the underlying causes of homelessness.

Reacting to the news, Mike Allen of Focus Ireland said he hoped the move would not happen.

“Over the last number of weeks there has been a series of stories in the sunday papers which appear to have been ‘leaked’ by Department of Housing ‘officials’ to suggest that the Department’s own measurement of homelessness do not reflect reality. Without exception these stories have had no substance and are never heard of again. We can only hope that this story falls into the same category.

“The agreement in Ireland has been to count the number of people living in emergency accommodation paid for under Section 10 of the Housing Acts. This definition excludes large numbers of people who are clearly homeless (e.g. people rough sleeping, families in Domestic Violence refuges, people whose asylum applications have been accepted but cannot find anywhere to live other than the direct provision centres).

However this definition provides an easily collected, consistent and reliable measure of the scale of the problem. The Department has put forward no coherent case as to why it would be useful to move to a different definition at this point.

CEO of Inner City Helping the Homeless Anthony Flynn said the plan was “inexcusable”.

“The Ministers clear attempt to reduce the number of people recorded as homeless is now inexcusable. Eoghan Murphy’s actions over the last week have shown that he is sailing on a sinking ship and is willing to go to whatever means necessary in order for the figures not to exceed the 10,000 mark as this would be political suicide.

“Removing foreign nationals from the homeless register is not going to solve the problem, in fact quite the contrary as it will make it worse. If these people are reclassified as not entitled to section 10 accommodation we will see the rough sleeper figure soar to unprecedented levels.”

News of the plan comes at a time when the classification and counting of homeless people is high on the agenda.

Last week, TheJournal.ie revealed that Louth County Council had been instructed to remove certain categories of people from its official homeless numbers, including people the council itself deemed to be homeless.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
47,860  293
2
Department of Housing won't comment on claims non-EU nationals may be removed from homeless list
39,055  115
3
'All the sex you can handle... what more do you want': Woman wins €37k in sexual harassment case
35,407  0
Fora
1
After luring some of Deloitte's top staff, this blockchain firm is setting up shop in Dublin
690  0
2
Meet the 'secretive' Limerick man who's quietly putting eyes on spacecraft and cars
292  0
3
‘It feels like a different life’: How Conor O'Loughlin went from rugby star to tech entrepreneur
129  0
The42
1
As it happened: New York v Leitrim, Connacht SFC quarter-final
96,410  17
2
New York agonisingly denied historic championship win by last-gasp Leitrim in extra-time
49,323  32
3
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
34,921  63
DailyEdge
1
An Irish influencer has shown just how different the cameras on the iPhone and a Samsung are when it comes to selfies
16,864  3
2
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
13,314  1
3
Conor McGregor threw son Junior a fiesta-themed 1st birthday party in Kildare complete with, eh, lobster
9,652  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
UK
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
Two London teens shot in broad daylight as violent crime surges
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
ABORTION
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
Q&A: Who will pay for abortions if the Eighth Amendment is repealed?
People who become Irish citizens on 21 May won't be able to vote in Eighth referendum
OPINION
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
'Mad, loony, mental, psycho or schizo': Behind every mental health diagnosis is a person
'As Ireland prepares for its referendum, I'm in the middle of another divisive campaign'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie