This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless families in hotels and B&Bs 'will not be adversely affected' during papal visit

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks over the provision of accommodation for homeless people during the papal visit.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 3:24 PM
32 minutes ago 929 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4193469
File photo
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE DUBLIN REGIONAL Homeless Executive (DRHE) has said existing hotel and B&B bookings for families in emergency accommodation “will not be adversely affected” during the papal visit this weekend.

The DRHE said it monitors the demand for emergency accommodation and has tried and tested contingency plans that provide additional bed capacity during exceptional and extreme events.

It said that it has sourced additional temporary units/rooms to cater for families presenting as homeless and in need of temporary emergency placement.

Pope Francis is travelling to Ireland on Saturday for two days to take part in the World Meeting of Families, in which he will say Mass at Dublin’s Phoenix Park and in Knock.

The DRHE has said that it has been aware for some time that securing emergency accommodation during the papal visit “could be challenging” and that additional planning and resources would be required

It has coordinated and implemented contingency plans for the weekend.

It said it has been working closely with private accommodation providers and has ensured that existing hotel and B&B family accommodation bookings “will not be adversely affected during the papal visit”.

“We have sourced a large number of additional temporary units/rooms to cater for families presenting as homeless and in need of temporary emergency placement. These include several units suitable for large families,” a statement from DRHE said.

“These are temporary emergency placements that can be accessed through the respective local authority.”

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks over the possibility of homeless people being moved out of emergency accommodation during the visit of Pope Francis.

New presentations

The DRHE said it will endeavour to accommodate any families newly present during the papal visit within the Dublin Region.

However, it added that a “certain number of spaces” are located outside the Dublin Region and these will be utilised “only when absolutely necessary”.

“The DRHE is aware of the difficult circumstances that families experiencing homelessness have to face and we will continue to monitor the demand for emergency accommodation during this time,” it said.

If an individual or family is presenting as homeless for the first time in Dublin, their respective local authority will carry out an assessment of their situation.

The DRHE has increased staffing of the freephone 1800 707 707 for this weekend, which will operate on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2am.

It added that its Housing First Outreach Teams (operated by Focus and Peter McVerry Trust) will be out on the streets of Dublin over the weekend, engaging with people at risk of rough sleeping and working with them to access support and shelter.

Members of the public can make Dublin’s Housing First Service aware of a person who may be sleeping rough in the Dublin region via this link.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Employer who sacked worker after secretly filming him siphoning off diesel 'behaved reasonably'
    31,249  0
    Fora
    1
    		Here's what small firms think should be done to fix the housing crisis
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know this from my biggest learning at Valencia': Neville rejects calls for Emery to 'adapt' his style
    10,571  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look at why E4's 'Sex in Court' might be the worst TV show that was ever made
    4,127  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    CROKE PARK
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, thatâs my ultimate moment'
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'
    Taylor Swift gigs had highest garda bill for event policing this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie