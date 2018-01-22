  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 22 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you read the horoscope for your star sign regularly?

Give it to us straight. Be honest.

By TheJournal.ie Team Monday 22 Jan 2018, 2:30 PM
4 hours ago 14,142 Views 61 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3810967
Image: Shutterstock/Photosani
Image: Shutterstock/Photosani

SOME PEOPLE BELIEVE they have certain traits for having been born on a particular day of the year â€“ some think thatâ€™s, well, nonsense.

Are you a regular reader of the horoscopes for your star sign?


Poll Results:





  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (61)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly â‚¬3 million profit in 2016
51,759  72
2
How the Danish co-housing model could help solve Ireland's crisis
47,155  51
3
Life with albinism: 'Being shouted at, laughed at and pointed at regularly'
46,719  70
Fora
1
The State is stumping up â‚¬200m to offer mortgages to sub-prime borrowers
451  0
2
Coach tour companies say EU rules on drivers' breaks are 'fracturing' their business
326  0
3
Amazon's massive new Dublin data centre has got the all-clear
287  0
The42
1
'I've dreamed of it since I was a kid!' 17-year-old Irish striker makes Premier League debut
62,364  90
2
'Iâ€™m in the best place to recover at Man City so itâ€™s definitely not something that will end my career'
31,947  8
3
Schmidt's stocks look healthy as Ireland set off for sunny Spain
28,755  28
DailyEdge.ie
1
10 iconic lines from ads that no Irish person will ever be able to forget
16,201  12
2
Can You Still Name All Of These Characters From Old Kids TV Shows?
6,934  5
3
People are convinced that Frances McDormand subtly used her SAG speech to back Saoirse Ronan for the Oscar
6,642  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Cocaine worth over â‚¬70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Cocaine worth over â‚¬70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Saunas and high vitamin doses: The discredited Scientology-backed drug rehab programme slated for Meath
Cocaine worth over â‚¬70,000 seized in Nenagh
GARDAÃ­
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault
'It was totally unprovoked': Father celebrating his twins' christening in critical condition after assault
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
Missing Galway man found safe and well
DUBLIN
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
'Significant delays': Train services through Harmonstown suspended due to tragic incident
Men armed with gun, knife and wrench rob bookies in separate incidents
A private company managing homeless accommodation in Dublin made nearly â‚¬3 million profit in 2016
HOTEL
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
'Pray for me. I may die': Kabul hotel guest's plea during siege
18 people killed in Kabul Intercontinental Hotel attack, including 14 foreigners
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie