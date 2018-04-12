  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the plan to reduce waiting lists for tonsil, knee, hip and cataract operations

The government is pledging to reduce the number of people waiting over 9 months for a hospital operation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:31 PM
55 minutes ago 3,493 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3955402
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has announced a plan for tackling Ireland’s waiting lists for hospital operations or procedures.

As part of the plan, Harris has promised that patients waiting for operations or procedures for over nine months will drop by 10,000 this year.

This will be done by involving the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), which will offer treatment to patients who’ve waited for nine months for cataract, hip and knee replacement, and tonsil procedures.

Speaking to journalists today, Harris said that the “mothballing” of the NTPF by previous governments had been a mistake, and involving it again could “make real and meaningful progress”.

“I think we’ve shown that when we make targeted investments into the NTPF that we can make a real meaningful difference to the issue of waiting lists.”

The HSE is promising to deliver 1.14 million hospital operations or procedures, and the NTPF will deliver 20,000 inpatient day case treatments and 4,000 gastrointestinal scopes this year.

0248 Amnesty YES Campaign_90541849 Minister for Health Simon Harris. Source: RollingNews.ie

“What this plan is about doing is about making sure that anybody waiting over 9 months in Ireland for a high value procedure will be offered a procedure by the NTPF this year. I think that’s really important,” Harris said.

If someone at home is watching this, and they’re waiting for a hip operation or a cataract operation or waiting to get their tonsils out, that the significant investment of €55 million will ensure they’re offered an appointment this year.
And we will see this year not only the number of people looking for a hospital operation and procedure falling, but we’ll also see the length of time they’re waiting falling.
That means anyone over 9 months who’s clinically appropriate for an operation or procedure will get that appointment.

The Minister is pledging to reduce the overall number of patients on hospital procedure waiting lists to less than 70,000 by the end of the year (depending on the number of new patients).

He said that this was ‘phase one’ of the plan and that there would be an outpatient appointment strategy too.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Would it be weird if I kissed you?': Workman sacked after propositioning woman in her own home
116,896  110
2
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
109,784  50
3
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
78,605  62
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
344  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
309  0
3
Aer Lingus owner IAG is considering buying low-cost airline Norwegian
252  0
The42
1
Offaly boss Stephen Wallace looking at eight-week ban
19,197  6
2
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence
17,158  29
3
Suspensions dished out following brawl that marred Waterford's win over Cork
14,050  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
Vogue Williams accidentally revealed her baby's gender live on Cutting Edge
7,646  3
2
Ryan Reynolds took the piss out of Hugh Jackman's anniversary message to his wife on Twitter
6,937  2
3
Khloe Kardashian said to be having 'earlier contractions' over Tristan Thompson cheating rumours... It's the Dredge
5,438  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of â¬58 million Dublin 4 property
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
GARDAí
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
Arnotts is getting an €11 million facelift
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
RUSSIA
Are we about to see the opening shots of a third world war? Hopefully cool heads will prevail
Are we about to see the opening shots of a third world war? Hopefully cool heads will prevail
Global watchdog says nerve agent used in Salisbury attack was Russian, confirming UK findings
Russian military says Syrian government now in full control of town where alleged chemical attack took place

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie