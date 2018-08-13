Elderly man dies following house fire in Co Kilkenny

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a house fire in Co Kilkenny yesterday evening.

The fire was discovered at around 7pm at a house in Knocktopher, which is five miles outside Thomastown.

A man in his 70s was found dead in the property.

His body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been contacted.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have been passing the area at the relevant time is asked to contact gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150.