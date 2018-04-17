  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Landlords who raise rents by more than the allowed limit will face criminal charges under planned new laws

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy today secured Cabinet approval to publish the general scheme of the new Residential Tenancies Bill.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 1:47 PM
1 hour ago 4,290 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3962388
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy speaking outside of Government Buildings today.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy speaking outside of Government Buildings today.
Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy speaking outside of Government Buildings today.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

LANDLORDS IN DUBLIN and other cities and areas who raise the rent by more than the legally allowed limit could face criminal charges under new measures being proposed by government.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy today secured Cabinet approval to publish the general scheme of the new Residential Tenancies Bill.

Providing it passes through the Oireachtas, the Residential Tenancies Act will bring into force a host of new measures designed at increasing protections for tenants in the private rental market.

These include making it a criminal offence for landlords with properties in designated Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) to raise the rent above the legally allowed 4%.

Rent Pressure Zones were introduced by government in late 2016 to combat spiralling rents. All of Dublin, Cork city, Galway city and various other areas are designated RPZs.

Despite the threat of sanctions, there have been widespread reports of landlords breaching the rules and raising rents above the limits. Government hopes that the threat of criminal sanctions will make landlords more compliant.

“What we’re bringing now is a sanctions regime making it a criminal offence, that we’ll follow with a number of measures that will be allowed to be implemented by the RTB (Residential Tenancies Board) including fines,” Murphy told reporters today.

He said at the moment the fine being considered would be in the region of €15,000.

He also that government was “exploring” options of jail time for non-compliant landlords.

Murphy said he hoped that the Bill would pass quickly through the Oireachtas and be made into law before the summer recess.

Other measures

Other measures in the bill include strengthening the power of the RTB to go out and proactively investigate private rental dwellings and landlords when they feel there may be an issue.

Currently a complaint needs to be made by an existing tenant before it can investigate.

The Bill will also allow for a public register of rents in a certain area, so that tenants will know what they should be paying.

It will also contain measures to increase the notice periods for tenants facing eviction, to give them a longer time in the property before they have to leave.

While the measures have been welcomed by people working in the housing not-for-profit sector and opposition party members, there is criticism that they don’t go far enough.

“The legislation should go further,” said Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin.

The government needs to revisit the Focus Ireland amendment which would prevent buy-to let landlords who benefited from tax breaks from seeking vacant possession when they are looking to sell.

There are currently 1,739 families with 3,755 children homeless and living in emergency accommodation in Ireland – an unprecedented number.

Homelessness charity Focus Ireland said that about 500 children could have been prevented from becoming homeless last year if laws were brought in that prevented tenants from being evicted in cases where a house is being sold.

The current Bill will not introduce these laws, with Murphy telling TheJournal.ie today that he will speak to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe about this to see what incentives could be brought in during negotiations for October’s Budget.

Fianna Fáil

Murphy also took the opportunity today to respond to comments from new Fianna Fáil housing spokesperson Darragh O’Brien, who told the Sunday Independent that Murphy and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were “too elitist” to fix the housing crisis.

“What I would ask them is to get out into the real world to actually look at how this housing crisis is affecting people,” O’Brien said.

Murphy today branded O’Brien’s comments as “useless”.

“I couldn’t think of a more useless contribution to the national debate on housing and homelessness,” he said, and accused Fianna Fáil of having broken the housing market when they were in power.

He criticised the “personal attack” from O’Brien.

Sinn Féin today said that it would be holding off on tabling a motion of no confidence in Murphy, after it had signalled that it would do so. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald said that it was delaying the motion due to the importance of the upcoming referendum campaign.

She was strongly critical of government, today saying that “the clock was ticking” on Murphy’s time as minister.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
The rainfall warning from earlier has been extended to 7 more counties
70,349  39
2
'We called him the King': Tributes as country singer Big Tom McBride dies aged 81
53,978  40
3
'I'm truly sorry': Ant McPartlin apologises for drink-driving crash
45,920  37
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan has branded a 32c pay hike for workers as 'out of kilter'
714  0
2
Poll: Do you think Airbnb listings should be licensed in Ireland?
443  0
3
One of Ireland’s biggest building materials suppliers is being sold for over €500m
56  0
The42
1
Top 14 club Clermont distance themselves from signing Paddy Jackson
66,982  0
2
Israel Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments
52,746  126
3
'It had nothing to do with feeling English or Irish, it was a personal thing between me and my family'
40,158  53
DailyEdge
1
There's some serious drama kicking off over the queue outside Harry Styles' Dublin gig
15,658  0
2
11 of the sarkiest Twitter responses to the announcement of Khloé Kardashian's baby's name
6,205  0
3
Just 14 tweets that prove Hozier has the most wholesome Twitter account
5,920  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Russian ambassador to Ireland: 'As far as we can see, there was no attack in Syria'
Pro14 expansion to US put on long finger as South Africa link strengthened
7 killed and 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
COURTS
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
Denis O'Brien application to have costs awarded against Red Flag and Declan Ganley delayed
Cork pensioner who persistently raped teenage step-daughter appeals 12-year sentence
Dublin man to have conviction quashed after spending 11 months in prison for a crime he didn't commit
GARDAí
Six arrested as gardaÃ­ seize â¬250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Six arrested as gardaí seize €250k in cash in international money laundering operation
Investigation launched after man stabbed in back outside Cork pub in early hours
Man arrested over hit-and-run that left teenager in critical condition
CORK
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
Birr and Kinnegad the venues for two exciting league semi-final double-headers
14-year-old girl missing from Cork found safe
Missing Cork teenagers found safe and well

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie