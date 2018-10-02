This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Owners of Dublin building occupied by protesters say it is 'not safe'

The building at Belvedere Place was occupied on 8 September.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 2:59 PM
13 minutes ago 769 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4264302
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PROTESTERS HAVE NOT complied with orders directing them to vacate and end their occupation of a building in Dublin’s north inner city, the High Court has been told.

Last month the court granted the owners of 41 Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, MJH Property Management, an injunction compelling persons unknown to immediately vacate and cease their unlawful trespass on the property.

The owners say the occupation of the vacant premises, commenced on 8 September last when several persons linked to the Take Back the City campaign who have been highlighting the current housing crisis, forcibly entered the property.

In seeking the injunction, the owners told the court the building is unsuitable for what they say is an illegal occupation, and is not safe.

The owners have plans to develop the property into apartments.

Taking steps

At today’s sitting of the High Court Padraig D Lyons BL instructed by solicitor Kieran Curran, MJH Property Management told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor that despite the injunction being granted the occupiers remain in the building.

Counsel said that his client was “taking steps” to address the situation.

There were no representations made to the court on or behalf of any of the occupants when the case was called by the court registrar.

The judge agreed to adjourn the matter for two weeks.

Previously the court heard that the owner is a UK based property letting and management business that acquired 41 Belvedere Place in 2016.

It plans to develop the four-storey over basement Georgian building, which is a protected structure into apartments for either sale or letting.

To prepare for these works it needs access to the building, which it says it is prevented from doing due to the occupation.

In its current situation, where persons are in continuous illegal occupation, the building is not compliant with fire safety regulations, it is claimed.

Lyons previously told the court that unless the occupation ends its insurance for the building will be rescinded.

Housing occupations

The owners claim the occupation is part of the “Take Back the City” campaign. The occupation it adds has featured on a website of a group called the Workers Solidarity Movement, which describes itself as an anarchist organisation.

41 Belvedere Place is the third North inner city premises, after properties in Summerhill and North Frederick Street, to be occupied by the protesters.

All of the properties become the centre of High Court proceedings where orders were granted in favour of the various owners requiring the occupiers to leave and vacate the properties.

The properties in Summerhill were vacated without incident. However, the removal of the protesters from Frederick Street by security men in the presence of the gardaí proved highly controversial.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Spectator loses the sight in her eye after being hit by golf ball at Ryder Cup
    63,746  57
    2
    		Las Vegas police confirm June 2009 case reopened after Ronaldo calls rape claim 'fake news'
    43,751  0
    3
    		Cardi B questioned by police after strip club brawl
    36,226  25
    Fora
    1
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    1,034  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you legally pay your taxes overseas if you could?
    421  0
    3
    		Great Outdoors is planning a new flagship store in an old Dunnes Stores outlet on George's Street
    376  0
    The42
    1
    		Fijian winger's Connacht move in jeopardy after domestic violence incident
    24,990  56
    2
    		'I'd be prepared to go. That's not a threat, it's just life': Old Trafford, Valencia and Roy Keane's 'perfect day'
    22,341  16
    3
    		Keane branded a 'destructive influence' and blamed for Rice situation by ex-team-mate
    17,679  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys are releasing a skincare range with beauty guru Alex Steinherr
    13,360  0
    2
    		Lana Del Rey's criticism of Kanye West means nothing after the drama surrounding her Israel gig
    5,749  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    5,636  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaÃ­ raid 32 premises
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    COURTS
    Minister to support 'Celine's law' proposals to prevent killers profiting from their crime
    Minister to support 'Celine's law' proposals to prevent killers profiting from their crime
    Bulgarian circus worker who had sex with underage girl to be sentenced later this month
    Man who helped criminal gang murder bar manager caught after he dropped his mobile phone, court told
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    Factcheck: Can you buy a drink in Dublin with pounds?
    TheJournal.ie's Brexit Road Trip: We travelled the length of Northern Ireland's border
    GARDAí
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    Have you seen missing 17-year-old Cian Jones?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie