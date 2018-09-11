House prices in Dublin up by 6.5% in the last year

THE CENTRAL STATISTICS Office has published its residential property index for July, which shows that the Eircode area with the highest average price was Dublin 4 (D04).

As a whole, residential property prices at a national level have increased by 10.4% in the 12 months to July.

This compares with an increase of 11.9% in the year to June and an increase of 11.6% in the 12 months to July 2017.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 7.2% in the year to July. Dublin house prices increased by 6.5%, while apartments in Dublin increased by 11% in the same period.

The biggest house price growth in the Dublin area was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown at 9.8%. In contrast, the lowest growth was in South Dublin, where house prices increased by 5.2%.

Residential property prices in the rest of Ireland (excluding Dublin) were 13.7% higher in the year to July. The mid-west region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing by 23.7%. The border region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing by 6.0%.

Overall, the national index is 18.8% lower than its highest level in 2007.

Eircode breakdown

Across the country, the Eircode with the highest average price for household dwelling purchases was Dublin 4 (D04), with an average price of €806,293.

Source: CSO.ie

The 10 most expensive Eircode areas by average prices were all up in Dublin.

The second most expensive Eircode area was Dublin 6 (D06), where the average price was €749,078. The third most expensive was Blackrock, at €692,052.

The least expensive Eircode area within Dublin was Dublin 10 (D10), with an average price of €219,699.

Outside Dublin, the most expensive Eircode area was Greystones (A63), with an average dwelling price of €444,228.

The second most expensive Eircode area outside Dublin was Kinsale (P17), where the average price was €405,491.

The third most expensive was Bray (A98), which had an average price of €402,741.