How many babies were born into a homeless charity's services last year? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

9,864: The number of people aged 75 or over who were left lying on trolleys in hospital emergency departments for longer than 24 hours in the first eight months of 2018.

430,000: The average viewership of the first televised presidential debate featuring all six candidates on Virgin Media.

19: The number of babies born into a homeless charity’s services last year.

1,000: The number of thrusts that new self-lubricating condoms can withstand without losing its slipperiness.

18: The percentage of obese 13-year-olds who believe they are just the right weight.

70: The age that teachers will be allowed to work beyond if they are due to retire in their final academic year.

79: The percentage of in-patient mental health services that use physical restraint and seclusion.

190: The number of cannabis stores that opened across Canada after it became the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace.

€10 million: The expected cost of planned new flood defence measures along the Clontarf coast.

25: The number of years it had been since New York had a shooting-free weekend.

44: The percentage of voters who are in favour of a general election.