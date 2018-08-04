This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many batches of condoms were recalled this week? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of Ryanair flights cancelled due to the upcoming fifth pilot strike day.

By Adam Daly Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 7:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Rathaporn Nanthapreecha
Image: Shutterstock/Rathaporn Nanthapreecha

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

7 million: The additional number of pints of beer sold in Ireland this summer compared to last.

5: The number of batches of condoms recalled by Durex this week over concerns about the “burst pressure” of the products.

€100,000: The refund that students on the BA Journalism course are due from NUIG after complaints about the course were upheld by the Student Complaints Board.

100: The percentage increase in fire call-outs in parts of the country following the recent dry spell.

€120 million: The price that the last remaining development site on the water in Dublin’s north docklands is on the market for.

222,000: The number of followers that Bloggers Unveiled had accumulated before it shut down this week after things took a “nasty turn”.

4: The number of cases of measles reported this week, which sparked a warning from the HSE.

32 degrees: The temperature recorded at Shannon Airport on 28 June, the highest temperature recorded in June since 1976.

4,738: The number of CAO ’round zero’ offers issued to students who are not competing with students awaiting their Leaving Certificate results. 

20: The number of Ryanair flights cancelled on Friday 10 August due to the upcoming fifth pilot strike day.

