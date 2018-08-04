How many batches of condoms were recalled this week? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

7 million: The additional number of pints of beer sold in Ireland this summer compared to last.

5: The number of batches of condoms recalled by Durex this week over concerns about the “burst pressure” of the products.

€100,000: The refund that students on the BA Journalism course are due from NUIG after complaints about the course were upheld by the Student Complaints Board.

100: The percentage increase in fire call-outs in parts of the country following the recent dry spell.

€120 million: The price that the last remaining development site on the water in Dublin’s north docklands is on the market for.

222,000: The number of followers that Bloggers Unveiled had accumulated before it shut down this week after things took a “nasty turn”.

4: The number of cases of measles reported this week, which sparked a warning from the HSE.

32 degrees: The temperature recorded at Shannon Airport on 28 June, the highest temperature recorded in June since 1976.

4,738: The number of CAO ’round zero’ offers issued to students who are not competing with students awaiting their Leaving Certificate results.



20: The number of Ryanair flights cancelled on Friday 10 August due to the upcoming fifth pilot strike day.