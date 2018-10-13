How many Irish people want a second referendum on Brexit ? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

406: The number of pages in the Disclosures Tribunal report published this week, that found there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe.

70: The percentage of voters who want Michael D Higgins to be elected as president, according to a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power.

75: The percentage of Irish people who want the UK to vote again on whether they should leave the European Union.

27: The number of times Justice Charleton used the word ‘calumny’ in his report on the Disclosures Tribunal.

5,115: The number of incidents reported on the M50 since the beginning of 2017.

5,000: The number of faces that humans can recognise, according to a study by scientists at Britain’s University of York.

5: The number of students that had their Leaving Cert results downgraded in the appeal process this year.

€1.5 billion: The amount of money that is to go into a rainy day fund, according to Budget 2019.

87: The percentage of Northern Ireland’s leave voters that would see the collapse of the peace process as an acceptable price for Brexit.

8: The number of food businesses issued with closure orders in September.