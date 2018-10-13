This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How many Irish people want a second referendum on Brexit ? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of food businesses issued with closure orders in September.

By Adam Daly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 7:00 PM
40 minutes ago 3,065 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4283369
Image: Shutterstock/GR IMAGES
Image: Shutterstock/GR IMAGES

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

406: The number of pages in the Disclosures Tribunal report published this week, that found there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe.

70: The percentage of voters who want Michael D Higgins to be elected as president, according to a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power. 

75: The percentage of Irish people who want the UK to vote again on whether they should leave the European Union.

27: The number of times Justice Charleton used the word ‘calumny’ in his report on the Disclosures Tribunal. 

5,115: The number of incidents reported on the M50 since the beginning of 2017. 

5,000: The number of faces that humans can recognise, according to a study by scientists at Britain’s University of York. 

5: The number of students that had their Leaving Cert results downgraded in the appeal process this year.

€1.5 billion: The amount of money that is to go into a rainy day fund, according to Budget 2019.

87: The percentage of Northern Ireland’s leave voters that would see the collapse of the peace process as an acceptable price for Brexit.

8: The number of food businesses issued with closure orders in September. 

