How many Irish people want a second referendum on Brexit ? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
406: The number of pages in the Disclosures Tribunal report published this week, that found there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe.
70: The percentage of voters who want Michael D Higgins to be elected as president, according to a Red C poll carried out on behalf of Paddy Power.
75: The percentage of Irish people who want the UK to vote again on whether they should leave the European Union.
27: The number of times Justice Charleton used the word ‘calumny’ in his report on the Disclosures Tribunal.
5,115: The number of incidents reported on the M50 since the beginning of 2017.
5,000: The number of faces that humans can recognise, according to a study by scientists at Britain’s University of York.
5: The number of students that had their Leaving Cert results downgraded in the appeal process this year.
€1.5 billion: The amount of money that is to go into a rainy day fund, according to Budget 2019.
87: The percentage of Northern Ireland’s leave voters that would see the collapse of the peace process as an acceptable price for Brexit.
8: The number of food businesses issued with closure orders in September.
COMMENTS (7)