Saturday 8 September, 2018
How many people in the North would vote for Irish unity post Brexit? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of bikes stolen around the country in the last two years.

By Adam Daly Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 7:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/schistra
Image: Shutterstock/schistra

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

380,000: The number of British Airways customers that have had their personal and financial details stolen in a data breach. 

52: The percentage of people surveyed in Northern Ireland that would vote for Irish unity if and when Britain leaves the European Union.

82: The age at which actor Burt Reynolds died at. 

24,000: The number of litres of beer seized by revenue officers at Dublin Port. 

350: The number of jobs created by pharma company the Chanelle Group in Loughrea, Galway. 

43: The percentage of millennials that believe that they will be happier than their parents.

14,112: The number of bikes stolen around the country in the last two years. 

€1 billion: The tender issued by Dublin City Council for prefabricated factory-built homes as part of the local authority’s efforts to clear its social housing waiting list.

13: The number of years that Judy Garland’s Wizard of Oz shoes had been missing for before being found this week. 

£14,000: The amount of money that will be cut from Northern Ireland Assembly members’ salaries.

1.4 billion: The numbers of adults globally at risk of disease from not doing enough physical activity.

