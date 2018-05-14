One million viewers tuned in to watch Eurovision

AN AVERAGE OF 690,000 viewers tuned in to watch the Eurovision final on Saturday night.
That equates to a 53% share of those watching television in Ireland at the time, RTÉ has said.
The peak minute was at 11.09pm – when just over a million viewers tuned in.
There were also nearly 70,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player – making the programme one of top five live events on the platform so far this year.
Israel’s entry, Toy by Netta, won the competition with a total of 529 points – beating their nearest competitors Cyprus and Austria.
Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s performance of Together saw Ireland finish 16th overall (with 136 points).
