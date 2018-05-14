  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 14 May, 2018
One million viewers tuned in to watch Eurovision

The final had an average of 690,000 viewers on Saturday night.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 May 2018, 5:31 PM
34 minutes ago 2,265 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4011902
Israel's Netta performs Toy, holding her trophy at the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest.
Image: Joerg Cartensen/DPA/PA Image
Israel's Netta performs Toy, holding her trophy at the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest.
Israel's Netta performs Toy, holding her trophy at the 63rd Eurovision Song Contest.
Image: Joerg Cartensen/DPA/PA Image

AN AVERAGE OF 690,000 viewers tuned in to watch the Eurovision final on Saturday night.

That equates to a 53% share of those watching television in Ireland at the time, RTÉ has said.

The peak minute was at 11.09pm – when just over a million viewers tuned in.

There were also nearly 70,000 live streams on the RTÉ Player – making the programme one of top five live events on the platform so far this year.

Israel’s entry, Toy by Netta, won the competition with a total of 529 points – beating their nearest competitors Cyprus and Austria.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s performance of Together saw Ireland finish 16th overall (with 136 points).

Órla Ryan

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

