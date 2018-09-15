How many people were granted Irish citizenship this week? It's the week in numbers

Sylwia Zablotna, originally from Poland, at the Citizenship Ceremony on Monday.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

£5: The amount of money that UK drivers may have to pay for a permit to drive in the EU as their current licences “may no longer be valid by itself” after Brexit.

480: The number of people who were granted Irish citizenship this week.

$80 million: The amount of money that one of David Hockney’s famous paintings is expected to sell for, breaking the record for a work by a living artist sold at auction.

18.74: The kilograms of chewing tobacco seized by customs officials following a raid on a property in Limerick.



28: The number of cases of identity fraud solved by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection using facial imaging software.

€21,000: The amount of compensation awarded to a shop assistant who lost her job after she refused to engage with a customer returning some Christmas lights.

31: The number of new 30km/h zones that could soon be introduced across Dublin following the publication of a new report that has strongly recommended extending the speed limit.

€11.9 billion: The amount of money that the government has pledged to invest in education and training over the next decade.

4: The number of food businesses that received closure orders for breaches of food safety rules last month.

32: The percentage of Irish children that are talking to strangers online every week.