How much do TDs earn following their recent pay rise? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

38,400: The number of people who have been identified as having been affected by the tracker mortgage scandal.

84: The percentage of people who believe the HSE does not place enough focus on mental health services.

€94,535: The amount of money that TDs now earn following a €1,000 pay boost under the Public Service Stability Agreement.

94: The percentage of rental properties beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits.

€600 million: The cost of the Galway City Ring Road that has been approved by the Government.

140,000: The number of homes and businesses that will be contacted by Irish Water to update them on the quality of their water supply over the coming weeks.

€2.9 million: The amount of money that Dublin City Council is to spend on the provision of public match screenings and a festival village for the four Euro 2020 matches that are to be held in Ireland.

3: The number of Cork restaurants that received a Michelin star for the first time this week.

€947,000: The amount of money a bottle of whisky sold for at an auction in Edinburgh this week, breaking previous world records.

7,765: The number of patients who were forced to wait on trolleys and chairs in emergency departments in September.