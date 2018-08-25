This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How much has An Garda Síochána earned so far this year for policing private events? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of hours that a British woman spent in the Adriatic sea at night after she fell off a cruise ship.

By Adam Daly Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
45 minutes ago 2,409 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4199919
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

22: The percentage of people who still think crime in their local area is a serious problem, according to the latest Garda Public Attitudes Survey.

4,419: The number of new homes that were built in the second quarter of this year.

13: The number of reported cases of measles in Dublin in recent weeks, according to the HSE.

43: The age at which Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing Robbie Rotten in Lazy Town, died at.

37,000: The number of Eir customers affected by a data breach.

$618: The amount of money that Kevin Spacey’s latest film took in, flopping at the box office.

€6.5 million: The cost of the new train station that will be located between the existing Ashtown and Broombridge stops on the busy Maynooth commuter line.

50,746: The number of students who received CAO offers on Monday.

€996,823: The money paid to An Garda Síochána so far this year for the policing of private events.

10: The number of hours that a British woman spent in the Adriatic sea at night after she fell off a cruise ship.

7: The number of prime ministers that have been installed in Australia in the past 11 years.

180: The number of students at the Garda College who have been ordered to work a 14-hour shift for the Papal Visit for no extra pay.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		LIVE: Pope Francis addressing audience at Croke Park to close the first day of his Irish visit
    79,859  112
    2
    		Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    59,112  142
    3
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    54,053  39
    Fora
    1
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    260  0
    2
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    112  0
    3
    		'You would want to be a bit crazy': The reality of business as a winemaker in Ireland
    54  0
    The42
    1
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    23,168  3
    2
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    22,955  15
    3
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League
    22,190  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    7,984  2
    2
    		Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house and won't be returning
    6,125  2
    3
    		A White House press briefing has been given the Bad Lip Reading treatment
    4,306  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    2-4 for Aherne as dominant Dublin set to defend All-Ireland crown against Cork
    2-4 for Aherne as dominant Dublin set to defend All-Ireland crown against Cork
    'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    ARREST
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie