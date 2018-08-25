How much has An Garda Síochána earned so far this year for policing private events? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

22: The percentage of people who still think crime in their local area is a serious problem, according to the latest Garda Public Attitudes Survey.

4,419: The number of new homes that were built in the second quarter of this year.

13: The number of reported cases of measles in Dublin in recent weeks, according to the HSE.

43: The age at which Stefan Karl Stefansson, best known for playing Robbie Rotten in Lazy Town, died at.

37,000: The number of Eir customers affected by a data breach.

$618: The amount of money that Kevin Spacey’s latest film took in, flopping at the box office.

€6.5 million: The cost of the new train station that will be located between the existing Ashtown and Broombridge stops on the busy Maynooth commuter line.

50,746: The number of students who received CAO offers on Monday.

€996,823: The money paid to An Garda Síochána so far this year for the policing of private events.



10: The number of hours that a British woman spent in the Adriatic sea at night after she fell off a cruise ship.

7: The number of prime ministers that have been installed in Australia in the past 11 years.

180: The number of students at the Garda College who have been ordered to work a 14-hour shift for the Papal Visit for no extra pay.