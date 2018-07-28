How wide is the Martian lake? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

200: The number of elephants to be moved to Mozambique from South Africa as part of an effort to prevent falling numbers.

20km: The width of the lake of water discovered beneath the surface of ice on Mars, first discovered this week.

€5,000: The amount of compensation a transgender man was awarded after a Dublin barber refused to cut his hair.

4,000: The number Eucharistic ministers being sought by the World Meeting of Families to volunteer at the Pope’s Mass in Dublin’s Phoenix Park next month.

€6,000: The amount awarded to a chef for unfair dismissal, after he was fired for gross misconduct when he told a kitchen porter in an “empty threat” that he would kill him, while holding a knife.

16: The number of flights cancelled during the Ryanair pilot strike on Tuesday. Another strike is due to take place on Friday 3 August which will see 20 flights cancelled.

470: The number of new homes planned to be built in Inchicore as part of the redevelopment of St Michael’s Estate.

€319 million: The total profit after tax according to Ryanair’s most recent accounts.