Hozier just joined Glen Hansard for a Christmas Eve singalong in Dublin

LAST YEAR’S TRADITIONAL Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street had to be shut down early because of overcrowding.

Perhaps that’s why this year’s was planned for a proper stage outside the Gaiety Theatre.

Danny O’Reilly from The Coronas, Hozier and many others joined Glen Hansard and friends to raise money for Home Sweet Home – the organisation that campaigns to end homelessness in Ireland.

Here they are belting out Heyday for a packed audience this evening.

If you can’t see the video, click here.

Here’s a snippet of Hozier’s performance.

If you can’t see the video, click here.

The weather also stayed dry and reasonably mild, thankfully, allowing a large crowd to gather on the pedestrianised street.

Thank you to everyone outside the Gaiety Theatre right now, raising money and awareness of homelessness with @Glen_Hansard and friends pic.twitter.com/ZbhZzC0vCd — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) December 24, 2017 Source: HomeSweetHome /Twitter

